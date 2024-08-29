The new Google Pixel 9 smartphone series is now available in stores. Whether you are considering the entry-level Pixel 9, mid-priced Pixel 9 Pro, or the high-end Pixel 9 Pro XL, these phones aren’t exactly cheap. With this in mind, you may be considering buying both a case and a screen protector for your new purchase.

If you’ve decided to buy a Pixel 9 Pro, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best Pixel 9 Pro screen protectors you can buy and why.

ZAGG Glass XTR3 The best eye-friendly Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector Jump to details More Caseology Snap Fit The best easy-fit Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector Jump to details ZAGG Fusion Privacy Screen Protector The best strong Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector Jump to details More UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ Glass Protector The best simple Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector Jump to details Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit The best cheap Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector Jump to details URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Glass Shield The best midrange Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector Jump to details More Show 3 more items

ZAGG Glass XTR3

The best eye-friendly Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector

Pros 10x the protection of most alternatives

Includes eyesafe technology

EZ Apply system Cons More expensive than most

Utilizing Hexiom impact technology, Zagg’s Glass XTR3 is one of the strongest and most versatile screen protectors available. It features Eyesafe technology, which filters 60% of harmful blue light, as well as anti-reflective technology. This screen protector isn’t just for preventing damage from drops — it also claims to be 10 times stronger than traditional glass screen protectors. It ships with an EZ Apply system with alignment tray ensure to a simple, accurate, and bubble-free installation. However, it's certainly expensive.

Caseology Snap Fit

The best easy-fit Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector

Pros Ships with two protectors

Includes alignment tray

Excellent price Cons Stronger options are available

This Caseology phone case is affordable and features an ultra-thin, durable glass design. It’s easy to install with its signature snap-fit tray, providing premium protection while maintaining the natural feel of your phone. The package includes two glass screen protectors, a Snap Fit alignment tray, a microfiber cloth, cleaning wipes, dust removal stickers, and a squeegee. The strength isn't anything you need to worry about, but it's worth keeping in mind that there are stronger options out there.

ZAGG Fusion Privacy Screen Protector

The best strong Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector

Pros All-in-one protection

Up to 100% recycled material

Hybrid polymer disperses impact in a fall Cons Expensive

At times, you may need more than just physical protection for your device; you may also require privacy protection for the screen. This impressive but costly protector offers a two-way, portrait-view privacy filter to prevent others from viewing your screen. It is made with up to 100% recycled materials and features a hybrid polymer that absorbs and disperses impact in case of a fall. That privacy protection is a double-edged sword though, and can impact viewing angles and brightness. Yu also need to keep in mind that this is an expensive option.

UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ Glass Protector

The best simple Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector

Pros 9H+ protection

Two-pack

NanoTech glass material Cons Cheaper solutions are available

When looking for glass protection exceeding 9H, consider this product with 9H+ NanoTech glass material. As the name suggests, the UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ Glass Protector surpasses the 9H standard. It's shatterproof, scratch and wear-resistant, as well as resilient and durable. Similar to some other options, this one includes two protectors.

Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit

The best cheap Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector

Pros Two-pack

9H hardness

Innovative installation kit Cons No additional special features

Introducing an innovative auto-alignment installation kit, this tempered front screen glass protector is rated 9H in hardness like many others. It comes with an oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance and preserves the screen's original brightness for clarity. It's available as a two-pack. It's a great protective choice, but it's also fairly "no frills," and you won't find any additional special features as a result.

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Glass Shield

The best midrange Google Pixel 9 Pro screen protector

Pros Double-strengthened tempered glass

Designed for a perfect fit with UAG cases

Hassle-free installation Cons Pricey

The screen protector is specifically designed to resist scratches, fingerprints, and smudges, ensuring that the screen stays neat and clean. Its oleophobic coating helps to reduce annoying marks and makes it easier to wipe away any dirt or fingerprints. Additionally, the rounded edges provide a smooth, sleek feel and help to prevent chipping.