The best iPhone 15 screen protectors in 2023: 10 great buys

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The iPhone 15 lineup has landed, boasting exciting new features like significantly improved cameras and brighter screens on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and a sleek new titanium frame and powerful Action button for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As usual, Apple has equipped all of its iPhone 15 models with Ceramic Shield glass, which has proven tough enough to withstand most drops and impacts. This could lead you to believe you don't really need a screen protector, and you may be partially right — at least when it comes to protecting your screen against cracks. However, it's challenging to create glass that's both highly durable against impacts and resistant against scratches, and Apple's Ceramic Shield definitely leans toward the former.

This means that if you want to keep your iPhone 15 screen looking pristine and free from scratches, you should consider getting a good screen protector to put on it right out of the box. This is doubly true if you regularly carry your iPhone in a purse, backpack, or even a large pocket with other items that can scratch up the screen. Here's a list of some of the best iPhone 15 screen protectors available right now.

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The best overall screen protector for your iPhone 15

Pros Solid protection

Good case compatibility

Easy installation kit included Cons A bit pricey

Spigen's awkwardly named GlasTR EZ Fit is one of the most consistently high-rated iPhone screen protectors you'll find -- and for good reason. Thanks to its lineup of svelte, yet durable and stylish cases, Spigen has become a trusted name in smartphone protection, and its tempered glass screen protectors only add to that reputation.

The GlasTR EZ Fit may not be the cheapest option on our list, but you're getting great value for your money, with a spare durable tempered glass protector and an installation kit that guarantees a smooth and bubble-free installation. In addition to providing the same shielding as other tempered glass, Spigen has also added an anti-dust nano coating to the front and bonded a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) base to the glass with an optically clear adhesive to improve impact absorption without sacrificing clarity.

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector The best overall screen protector for your iPhone 15

Supershieldz Anti Glare Matte Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The best anti-glare screen protector for your iPhone 15

Pros Anti-glare matte finish is great for outdoor use

Precision-cut tempered glass with rounded edges

Case-friendly Cons Not the most protective option on the list

Supershieldz is a well-known name in affordable screen protectors, and this two-pack delivers the company's classic tempered glass to keep scratches away from your iPhone 15 screen. There are also 2.5D rounded edges so it won't scratch your fingers either. The 9H hardness also protects against everyday bumps, drops, and other impacts, and there's a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to keep sweat and fingerprints from smudging up your screen.

What's particularly great about this particular package is that unlike most tempered glass screen protectors, these have a matte, anti-glare finish that makes your screen much easier to see in bright light. If you routinely use your iPhone outdoors, these screen protectors will be a great companion to the new 2,000-nit screen on the iPhone 15.

Supershieldz Anti Glare Matte Tempered Glass Screen Protector The best anti-glare screen protector for your iPhone 15

Mous Hybrid Glass Screen Protector

The best film screen protector for your iPhone 15

Pros Hybrid design adds greater shock absorption than tempered glass

Smooth glass-like feel with great touch responsiveness Cons A bit pricey

Not as much clarity as pure tempered glass protectors

While tempered glass screen protectors offer some of the best impact protection, they can be tricky to install properly, and once they start collecting scratches and cracks, you either have to live with them or swap in a new screen protector. This is why some folks prefer film-based protectors, although those have their downsides also and typically offer less protection. Thankfully, Mous has found a way to give us the best of both worlds in a hybrid protector that combines the clarity and smoothness of a glass screen protector with the non-shattering properties of film.

Mous accomplishes this by using glass reinforced with a TPU layer that provides a level of shock absorption that pure tempered glass protectors can't match. This means it won't shatter or crack as quickly or easily as pure glass protectors, yet it still provides the same scratch resistance as tempered glass and a level of clarity that you won't find with standard film protectors.

Mous Hybrid Glass Screen Protector The best film screen protector for your iPhone 15

Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The best easy-install screen protector for your iPhone 15

Pros Supereasy installation kit

Case-friendly Cons Tempered glass offers only basic protection against impacts

As the name suggests, Caseology's Snap Fit screen protector is a cinch to install, thanks to the included kit that guarantees perfect alignment with the screen on your iPhone 15. Just peel the film, snap the tray on top of your iPhone, and follow the instructions for a seamless, bubble-free installation. The package also includes an extra glass screen protector, plus everything you need to ensure your iPhone's screen is clean and dust-free before putting on the screen protector.

However, while Caseology's tempered glass promises a smooth feel and great clarity, the company doesn't provide any specs on its hardness or impact resistance. While that means it's likely not the most protective option on our list, it should be enough to protect from everyday bumps and scrapes.

Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector The best easy-install screen protector for your iPhone 15

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite

The best glass screen protector for your iPhone 15

Pros Extremely strong tempered glass

Excellent scratch resistance

Antimicrobial treatment prevents glass degredation Cons Expensive

Zagg has made a name for itself by providing premium screen protection, and its InvisibleShield Glass Elite lives up to that reputation with some of the toughest glass ever used in a commercial screen protector. Thanks to a unique aluminosilicate glass blend, this screen protector promises up to five times the protection of traditional tempered glass, and also employs Ion Exchange Technology for additional protection against scrapes and scratches.

While the InvisibleShield Glass Elite doesn't come cheap, it's worth considering if your someone who regularly fumbles with your iPhone or isn't too careful about tossing it into a bag or pocket with your keys or other sharp objects. The precision surface and reinforced edges offer top-notch scratch resistance, and an antibacterial treatment keeps away odor-causing agents that could cause the screen protector to deteriorate over time.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite The best glass screen protector for your iPhone 15 More

Ailun Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The best privacy screen protector for your iPhone 15

Pros Protects your privacy from casual onlookers

Case-friendly Cons Front camera hole limits protection and can collect dirt

Reduces screen brightness even when viewed directly

If you're looking for glass that not only protects your iPhone 15 screen, but also your privacy, then Ailun's anti-spy screen protector is for you. In addition to offering hardened tempered glass with rounded edges, this screen protector will keep whatever is on your iPhone display safe from prying eyes, whether that's the person in the seat next to you on the bus or someone standing behind you in an elevator.

As with most privacy glass and film protectors, anybody looking at your iPhone from any angle other than head-on will just see a blank screen, but you'll also get less light coming through even when looking directly at your iPhone. While that's often caused some folks to avoid privacy protectors, the iPhone 15 thankfully offers a much brighter screen than ever before that should help to offset any light that's absorbed by the glass.

Ailun Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector The best privacy screen protector for your iPhone 15

Mr. Shield Tempered Japan Glass Screen Protector

The best budget screen protector for your iPhone 15

Pros Extremely affordable

Hardened Japan Glass Cons Middling impact protection

Even the best screen protectors aren't impervious to damage. After all, they're designed to protect your iPhone display by bearing the brunt of impacts and scratches. That's why many come with more than one piece of glass or film in the package. If you live an adventurous (or clumsy) lifestyle that has you regularly swapping out cracked or badly scratched glass, or you simply want to keep your screen looking unblemished, then this Mr. Shield pack is for you.

This three-pack of screen protectors comes in at an affordable enough price that you can stock up and put a fresh new piece of glass on your iPhone 15 much more often. However, don't let the low price fool you; these are still made from tempered ballistic Japan Glass with a 9H hardness, meaning they offer the same level of protection against bumps and scrapes as any other standard tempered glass screen protector, plus excellent clarity and an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints and smudges at bay.

Mr. Shield Tempered Japan Glass Screen Protector The best budget screen protector for your iPhone 15

Torras Diamond Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The best rugged screen protector for your iPhone 15

Pros Great impact protection with hardened tempered glass

Easy to install with included kit Cons A bit pricey

Those with especially active lifestyles will appreciate the top-notch protection that the Torras Diamond Shield offers for the iPhone 15. While it's not actually made out of diamonds, this screen protector users CSG glass that's commonly found in military applications, plus triple ion exchange technology to deliver protection that's four times stronger than what you'll find in most other tempered glass screen protectors.

This allows Torras to boast military-grade shatterproof protection for the Diamond Shield, but it also goes beyond that with EdgeForce technology that's designed to cover the weak spots in Apple's Ceramic Shield to bolster the great protection your iPhone 15 screen already packs in. There's also an advanced oleophobic coating that's been tested to reduce fingerprints and other smudges by up to 95% in daily use, and the package comes with two screen protectors and a kit for a properly aligned and bubble-free installation that's almost effortless.

Torras Diamond Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector The best rugged screen protector for your iPhone 15

amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Lens Protector

The best value screen protector for your iPhone 15.

Pros Includes camera lens protection

Easy installation with full kit

Very affordable Cons Drop protection is only average

While most screen protector kits cover only the front of your iPhone 15, there are two other pieces of glass around back that often go uncovered by most cases. Those are your camera lenses, of course, and this is where amFilm's OneTouch kit provides something extra by giving you two tempered glass screen protectors and a pair of glass camera lens protectors.

It comes with a full installation kit to ensure perfect alignment and no unsightly and annoying bubbles, which makes the amFilm OneTouch a great value for its price. The tempered glass offers the standard level of protection that should cover most people's day-to-day needs, while the rear lens covers help keep your cameras safe from scratches and impacts.

amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Lens Protector The best value screen protector for your iPhone 15.

OtterBox Premium Pro Glass Blue Light Antimicrobial Screen Protector

The best all-around protection for your iPhone 15

Pros Offers antimicrobial protection and blue light filtering

Excellent drop protection

Easy installation Cons Expensive

Otterbox has become a household name in smartphone protection thanks to its extremely rugged and durable cases, but what many people don't know is that the company also offers a lineup of premium screen protectors that offer the same defense for the front of your iPhone.

While the Otterbox Premium Pro glass screen protector doesn't come cheap, that's because it not only protects your iPhone screen against scratches, scrapes, and six-foot drops, but also packs in an antimicrobial coating and blue light filtering to protect your skin and eyeballs while you're using your iPhone 15. Naturally, you also get flawless touch response and excellent clarity, plus warmer colors thanks to the elimination of blue light.

OtterBox Premium Pro Glass Blue Light Antimicrobial Screen Protector The best all-around protection for your iPhone 15 More

Editors' Recommendations