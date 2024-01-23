The best Samsung Galaxy S24 screen protectors: our 10 favorites

The Samsung Galaxy S24 may not be a seismic shift, but it has allowed Samsung to make some strong improvements to an already solid formula. One of the biggest comes to the display, which has increased in size to 6.2 inches, but crucially, now comes with a dynamic refresh rate that shifts between 1-120Hz. While not a tangible change on the level of the new Galaxy AI features, this improvement brings the phone up to the level of the ultra-flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, and makes it a very tasty morsel indeed.

But a gorgeous screen is only gorgeous if it stays that way, and grime, chips, and even cracks can quickly mar your view if you're not careful. A good way to stop harm to your new smartphone's screen is to put something in the way — and screen protector is made to do that (when paired with a good case). Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 screen protectors you can buy today.

OtterBox Polyarmor Screen Protector

The best shatterproof Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Strong OtterBox protection

Shatterproof

Glass-like texture

Fingerprint resistant Cons Expensive

Glass is top of the list for protection where screens are concerned, but it tends to break when force is applied, leading to shattered screen protectors. Even if it saves your screen, it still means dealing with getting a new protector, and that's just extra hassle. OtterBox's Polyarmor screen protectors solves that one issue with glass, offering a shatterproof screen protector with much of the same high strength as glass, without the downside.

It's made from a tough polycarbonate material that's clear but strong, which has been specially textured to feel like glass. It's fingerprint-resistant, has everything you need to install it, and absorbs shocks without ever shattering. It's expensive, but it's one of the best Galaxy S24 screen protectors you can get.

Spigen Neo Flex Solid Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack

The best film Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Flexible and tough

Great against dings and scratches

Crystal clear

Maintains screen sensitivity Cons Expensive for film

Lacks stronger protection

Film screen protectors are often seen as the cheaper cousin of glass, but that's not always the case. This film protector from Spigen is tough and clear, and while it's still not as strong as glass would be, it's still a good investment if you're looking for a protector that doesn't add the additional bulk of glass.

It's installed with a wet installation method, meaning it uses a thin layer of liquid underneath the protector to help keep the protector in place and to ensure sensitivity and clarity. The strong film will protect against bumps and scratches, as well as fingerprints and smears. Just keep in mind it won't offer too much protection against drops and bigger hazards. It's also on the more expensive side where film is concerned, even if it does come in a twin pack.

UAG Shield Plus Glass Screen Protector

The best glass Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Strong glass protection

Great touch sensitivity

High level clarity

Included applicator kit Cons Very expensive

UAG has a reputation for some of the toughest cases out there, and its screen protectors are just as hardy. UAG describes the Shield Plus screen protector as a perfect defense against daily wear and tear, but we'd say it goes even beyond that — offering a strong glass barrier against scratches, bumps, and drops of all kinds.

It's double-strengthened, but also ultra-thin, giving it a better chance of surviving the bumps and falls that come to smartphones, while an oleophobic coating repels dirt and oils of all kinds, keeping your screen clean and clear. It's very expensive though, but replacing a screen is even more expensive.

Mous Tempered Glass Screen Protector — Twin Pack

The best alternative glass Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Strong and durable

Completely clear

Twin pack for value

Install kit Cons Glass can shatter

Mous is best known for dropping phones out of windows to test its cases, but it hasn't slacked off when it comes to its other accessories. These Galaxy S24 screen protectors don't have any particularly special features, but they are well made, being created by Mous to fit its cases perfectly.

They offer strength and protection, but without adding extra bulk to your phone, and are just 0.3mm thin. Furthermore, the hydrophobic and oleophobic coating mean it stays clear and clean, free from fingerprint smears and water droplets. This price is a little on the higher side when compared to the cheaper options below, but really, it's a good price when paying for a premium brand like Mous.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector — Twin Pack

The best advanced Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Very strong

Excellent adhesion

Can secure an already broken screen

Twin pack Cons Fiddly install method

Expensive

Whitestone is the screen protector's screen protector. Bursting onto the scene back when everyone thought the height of advancement was an install kit, Whitestone's Dome Glass protectors are some of the most protective and useful Galaxy S24 screen protectors around — and they're some of the only ones which can actually help a screen after it's broken.

The Dome Glass's install process actually involves "curing" a layer of adhesive between your phone's screen and the protector, creating a close bond which enhances sensitivity and clarity, while also absorbing shocks. But because the adhesive flows into any cracks before setting solid, it also helps to stop existing cracks and shatters from getting worse. It's expensive, and getting the install right can take time, but it's one of the most secure and protective protectors you can get.

Ringke Glass Lens Protector

The best camera Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Keeps camera lenses safe from damage

Aluminum edging keeps lens edges chip-free

Minimalist Cons Only protects camera lenses

May not fit with some cases

Not too worried about your screen, but more worried about the glass in your rear camera suite? Or maybe you simply want to make sure all the glass on your device is safe? Whatever the reason, Ringke's tempered glass lens protectors are here to make sure even the smallest bigs of glass are covered.

They're made from tough glass, so will ward off scratches and dirt, while the edge adhesive makes sure no glue gets on the lens itself. Since it adds a little bit of width to your camera lenses, you'll need to make sure any case you're using has room around it, but if you want to complete your protection, this is where to finish.

InvisibleShield Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare Screen Protector

The best privacy Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Flexible hybrid material for strong protection

Two-way privacy filter

Made from recycled materials Cons Privacy filter can restrict viewing angles and reduce brightness

Very expensive

Our phones contain our lives, and even though we share a lot these days, there are some things we don't want to be public knowledge. If you're worried about prying eyes in public, invest in a screen protector that's also a privacy protector. This Galaxy S24 screen protector from InvisibleShield has a two-way privacy filter, so you can see your screen when it's head-on. But tilt it to the side, and everything fades from view — making it hard for people to snoop on your private chats, banking details, or just your Instagram feed.

It'll reduce your viewing angles, though, and it can make it tough to show people funny videos, so keep that in mind before making the (hefty) investment. It's not made from glass, instead being made from a flexible polymer that feels like glass and protects against bumps, grime, and scratches alike.

Supershieldz Anti-Glare Film Screen Protectors — Triple Pack

The best anti-glare Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Cuts out glare using matte coating

Decent protection against scratches and dirt

Triple pack for value Cons Lacks stronger protection of glass

Phones have much brighter screens now, but it can still sometimes be a struggle to see the screen when outdoors in the summer. Thankfully, you can cut out that glare with a simple film screen protector. This triple pack from SuperShieldz offers great value, but each protector also has a matte coating that helps to cut out the glare from strong lights, stopping reflections in their tracks.

Being film, it won't be as protective as glass, and so are really only great against dirt and scratches, rather than drops. But at this price, it's still worth it.

Tech Armor Ballistic Tempered Glass Screen Protector — Twin Pack

The best cheap glass Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Good protection

Install jig included

Twin pack Cons Not as strong as more expensive protectors

Great value can't just be discounted, and these glass screen protectors are very good value indeed. They're made from 9H tempered glass, and while they won't offer the advanced materials that more expensive protectors use, they'll still put a solid barrier between your Galaxy S24 and the world.

That glass will protect from bumps, chips, scratches, and more. The design is case-friendly, so it shouldn't get in the way of protective cases. It also comes with an install kit, so you can get it right first time.

Skinomi Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack

The best cheap film Galaxy S24 screen protector

Pros Good value

Decent protection

Self-healing material Cons Lacks strong protection

Finally, we have a simple proposition for you: A couple of cheap film protectors, because sometimes that's all you need. Unfortunately, screens can get grimy and disgusting, and if you're expecting that for whatever reason, you can prepare ahead of time with one of these.

Apply one of Skinomi's protectors and it'll keep your Galaxy S24 screen free from scratches and grime, even if it doesn't have much protection to offer outside of that. This is a great value pack, whether you're looking for throwaway protection, or just the simplest of barriers for a price that won't break the bank.

