Show your Galaxy S8 you care with one of these great cases

Update: We’ve added in the new Snakehive folio case, in beautiful pastel colors all ready for summer.

In a galaxy of metal and glass smartphone beauties, Samsung’s S8 stands out as a real head-turner. As we showed you in our Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus review, the gorgeous screen has curves in all the right places and has the skimpiest of bezels. It is truly a great-looking phone, but it was not built to withstand the rough and tumble of the real world.

Drop your S8 and you risk scuffs and dings in the metal frame, or worse, scratches or cracks in the screen that are eye-wateringly expensive to repair. You should really invest in some protection. Check out the best Galaxy S8 cases and covers to see if you can find something that suits you.

Snakehive Pastel Collection Leather Wallet ($28) Made from soft, beautiful European Nubuck leather, these new folio cases from British accessory brand Snakehive come in a series of colors that are all ready for summer. The pastel shades range from mint green and peach, to a lemon, lilac, and honeysuckle. There are two-tone versions available too. It’s stunning on the outside, and practical on the inside, with three card slots, a note compartment, and a phone holder that still gives complete access to all the device’s buttons and connectors. The magnetic tab keeps the folio closed, and the cover can be flipped around to make a handy stand. The folio is also available for the Galaxy S8 Plus. Buy one now from: Snakehive

Nomad Folio Wallet Case ($50) Classic, durable, and practical, this genuine leather wallet case from Nomad could be the ideal companion for your Galaxy S8. It has a thin, plastic shell inside that holds your phone firmly in place and it’s wrapped in brown or grey American patina leather. The inside cover sports three neatly stitched card slots and there’s a larger pouch at the back for cash. There are generous openings for access to buttons, ports, camera, and everything else. Buy one now from: Best Buy

Skech Crystal Clear Case ($20) We don’t blame you if the idea of covering up your gorgeous Galaxy S8 design has you shaking your head, but this phone is easily damaged. Skech might have the perfect compromise for you with its Crystal Clear S8 cover. The back is hard polycarbonate, and the frame is a softer material designed to absorb impact shock. There are thin button covers and accurate cut-outs for the ports, camera, and everything else. It’s slim, so you can’t expect rugged drop protection, but it will ward off minor bumps and scratches. It also has an anti-yellowing coating, so there’s no need to worry about UV rays. Buy one now from: Amazon Skech

Pelican Voyager Case ($42) One of the best rugged cases for the Galaxy S8, Pelican’s Voyager covers your phone from every angle and has a built-in screen protector and a holster. The back is transparent, but there’s a thick, protective frame with a soft touch finish that enhances grip. The buttons have tactile covers and the cut-outs are accurate, so you can use your S8 just fine with the case on, which is just as well, because it’s not easy to remove in a hurry. The holster also has a swivelling belt clip which can double up as a kickstand. This is a reliable option for drop protection and it comes with a lifetime warranty. Buy one now from: Amazon

CM4 Q Card Wallet Case ($25) You can ditch the wallet with this case, provided you don’t use too many cards. It’s a slim option compared to other S8 wallet cases, because it’s a standard TPU shell case with a special pouch sewn onto the back with space for up to three cards. There are textured strips on the sides for enhanced grip, accurate cut-outs for the ports, camera, and fingerprint sensor, and decent button covers. It extends a little at the top and bottom of the front to safeguard the screen. There’s also a clever groove on the back so that you can use one of your cards as a kickstand. Buy one now from: Amazon

RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper ($25) This protective bumper is a good alternative to a traditional Galaxy S8 case, because it provides protection where you need it most – around the frame. Your phone is open front and back, so it’s easy to access the screen and you can enjoy Samsung’s curved design, but the bumper extends a little to protect both. The combination of hard and soft polycarbonate enhances grip and offers solid drop protection for falls from up to 11 feet. There are chunky button covers and generous openings for your ports. It comes in black, dark blue, and grey. Buy one now from: Amazon

Ted Baker Folio Cases with Mirror ($50) Designer Ted Baker has partnered with Proporta on a series of gorgeous folio cases for the Galaxy S8, all showing off the latest floral print trends. We’ve highlighted the black Knowane and nude Knowai Porcelain Rose models here, but also love the bold Cendra Butterfly Collective model. Flip open the magnetically secured folio cover to find a handy mirror inside, and be safe in the knowledge Proporta has used an electroplated shell to keep both the phone and the design looking its best. Buy one now from: Proporta

Skinit Pro Case ($35)

The Skinit Pro case gives you everyday drop protection, with raised front bezels to keep your screen safe. Skinit’s website features a customization tool that you can use to upload any graphic or picture that you want featured on your custom case. You can position and resize the picture to make the case look exactly the way you want to before placing your order. You can also browse the wide selection of ready-made cases that are already available on the website. Buy one now from: Skinit

Mujjo Leather Case ($42)

Mujjo’s leather cases for iPhone proved to be so popular, they decided to bring them to the Galaxy S8. This is the kind of case you want if you’re looking for a good quality leather case that will last you a long time. You can see that Mujjo chose to fold the leather inwards toward the camera instead of using a plastic ring. The interior of the case is a soft microfiber material, and the full-grain leather is will look even better as it ages with long-term use. This case comes in black and a beautiful saddle tan color. Buy one now from: Mujjo

Caseology Vault II Case ($10)

Caseology brings the Vault II case to the Galaxy S8, and it gives you good impact protection without adding a lot of bulk. In the looks department, the Vault II is your typical impact-resistant case, but there are a few carefully thought out elements that we appreciate. Adding diagonal lines across the back of the case gives you that extra grip you need when using large smartphones. We are also glad to see that Caseology is featuring tactile button covers, as it creates a feel like you’re pressing on real buttons instead of mushy button covers, and they’re easier to find without looking. Buy one now from: Amazon Caseology

Otterbox Commuter Case ($40)

Very few case manufacturers have Otterbox’s reputation for drop protection. If you’re looking for heavy-duty impact protection for the Galaxy S8, then Otterbox cases should definitely make your shortlist. The Commuter series is more manageable, as Otterbox has made the cases as slim as possible without compromising toughness. The case features Otterbox’s 2-layer protection and dust covers to keep dirt out of the smartphone’s ports. It comes in black, but you can also order it in a range of two-tone color combinations. Buy one now from: Amazon Otterbox