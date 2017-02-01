Having trouble with your LG V20? Here are solutions to the most common problems

The LG V20 is an amazing smartphone with a sleek design, excellent audio quality, and a fantastic set of cameras. Despite its many highs, however, there are some lows. These amount to a handful of problems that owners have been experiencing since the phone’s release last year. There aren’t enough bugs and glitches to scare people away from the device, sure, but they’re good to know about all the same.

Problem: Battery drain

Battery drain is a common problem among smartphones, but with the V20, the problem seems to be more widespread. People are talking about the phone’s battery life on forums at Android Central, XDA Developers, and Verizon, claiming their batteries are draining far more quickly than expected, sometimes after just a few hours and with minimal to average use. The issue has appeared on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint versions of the hardware.

Potential solutions: