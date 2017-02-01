Having trouble with your LG V20? Here are solutions to the most common problems

The LG V20 is an amazing smartphone with a sleek design, excellent audio quality, and a fantastic set of cameras. Despite its many highs, however, there are some lows. These amount to a handful of problems that owners have been experiencing since the phone’s release last year. There aren’t enough bugs and glitches to scare people away from the device, sure, but they’re good to know about all the same.
Problem: Battery drain
Battery drain is a common problem among smartphones, but with the V20, the problem seems to be more widespread. People are talking about the phone’s battery life on forums at Android Central, XDA Developers, and Verizon, claiming their batteries are draining far more quickly than expected, sometimes after just a few hours and with minimal to average use. The issue has appeared on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint versions of the hardware.
Potential solutions:
- Restart your phone and see if the battery drain persists.
- Check to see if an app is draining the battery by going to Settings > General > Battery & power saving > Battery usage. Check for an update for that app, or delete it and see if the battery life improves. Many have suggested removing Facebook and other related apps like Messenger, as they have been known to drain batteries quickly.
- Try the Battery Saver feature. Enable and customize this by going to Settings > General > Battery & power saving > Battery saver.
- Clear the Cache Partition:
- Go to Settings > General (if you have that option) > Storage. When the page loads, tap Cached data > Yes. The time it takes for this process to finish will vary based on the size of the data.
- On T-Mobile devices: Settings > General > Storage & USB > Internal storage. Wait for the page to load, then tap Cached data > OK.
- You can also try a factory reset. You can do this by going to Settings > General > Backup & reset, then tap either LG Backup or Back up my data to backup your important information. Afterward, go to Settings > General > Backup & reset > Factory data reset.