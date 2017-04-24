20 glitches and bugs with the Moto G, and how to fix them

The Moto G was one of the best budget phones on the market and it delivered an experience that was better than its price suggested. As great as it is, no phone delivers perfection. Now it’s time we turn our attention to Moto G’s known problems. Every phone has bugs, and here is how to deal with the Moto G’s most common.

Problems with contacts, keyboard, signal loss, and more

This is a really common bug for Moto G owners, but it’s not confined to this model of phone. For some people, the message pops up fairly randomly, others have it pop up specifically when they receive an incoming call, which is obviously very inconvenient. There are some things worth trying, but backup your contacts first.

Potential solutions:

Start by going to Settings > Apps and then scroll over to the All tab. Find Contacts and Contacts Storage. Try tapping Clear cache and Clear data.

This bug could be related to another app that tries to sync or backup your contacts. A number of people found success by signing out of the Google+ app or disabling it, though there are reports that an update has solved the issue with Google+. It could also be related to Facebook, or any other app that accesses your contacts.

You could try clearing the cache partition. This will just remove temporary files, and it can often help your phone to run better, especially after an Android update. Assuming you’re running Marshmallow, turn the Moto G off. Press and hold Volume down then press and release the Power key. Press and release Volume Down until you enter Recovery Mode. Use Power to select Recovery Mode and the device will restart. An Android robot with a red exclamation mark will appear. Press and hold Power, press Volume Up once, then release Power. Now use the Volume keys to highlight Wipe Cache Partition and Power to select it. If asked to confirm, use the Volume and Power keys to select Yes. When it’s done, press Power to select Reboot system now.

Problem: Keyboard keeps disappearing

Quite a few people seem to have run into a problem where the keyboard randomly disappears when it shouldn’t. It might happen in the browser, during a call, or at some other time.

Workarounds:

You could try using a different keyboard. There are various options in the Play Store.

This problem might be caused by poor memory management. Try tapping the recent apps or multitasking button and clearing anything you aren’t using before you try to use the keyboard.

Potential fixes:

Start by turning the Moto G completely off and on again. This might, at least temporarily, solve the problem.

It’s worth clearing the cache partition. Press and hold Volume down, then press and release the Power key. Press and release Volume Down until you enter Recovery Mode. Use Power to select Recovery Mode and the device will restart. An Android robot with a red exclamation mark will appear. Press and hold Power, press Volume Up once, then release Power. Now use the Volume keys to highlight Wipe Cache Partition and Power to select it. If asked to confirm, use the Volume and Power keys to select Yes. When it’s done, press Power to select Reboot system now.

Your final option is do a factory reset via Settings > Backup & reset > Factory data reset > Reset phone. Just make sure you back up anything precious first.

Issue: Blank or pale screen

There are a couple of potential issues here. Some Moto G owners report a very pale screen that makes it tough to see what’s going on. Others report a blank screen that doesn’t seem to respond to touches.

Potential fixes:

If you notice that your background has gone black and your text is white, it will just be the color inversion which is listed under Settings > Accessibility. You can go in and disable it.

There’s a slim chance that this is because you’ve turned the brightness all the way down. In that case shine a bright light on the light sensor on the front of your Moto G and the screen should brighten enough for you to see it. You could also lock the phone with the Power button, then swipe up, swipe down twice, and move your finger from left to right near the top of the screen until you catch the brightness control.

Try booting into recovery mode to wipe the cache partition. If that doesn’t work, then repeat the process, but select wipe data/factory reset instead, bearing in mind that you will lose all your data.

Bug: Loss of signal

A lot of Moto G owners have experiencd a problem with loss of signal. The cell signal seems to drop randomly, sometimes the connection to the SIM card dies, and users can get messages related to airplane mode being on, even though they never turned it on. While the signal is lost they can’t connect to the network or make calls.

Workarounds:

Hold down the Power button to turn the Moto G off and then on again. The problem should be temporarily resolved.

Sometimes switching Airplane mode on and then off again is enough to resolve it, but the problem can return randomly.

Potential solutions:

There’s no indication that a factory reset or any of the other potential fixes has had any permanent success, but if you have a Moto 4 (4th Gen), consider updating to Android 7.0 (Nougat). You should get it over the air, but you can always check in Settings > About phone > System updates.

Glitch: Call volume too low

A lot of people have encountered an issue with making calls where the volume seems to be very low. The speaker volume will be loud as expected for music or video, but when making or taking a call it can be difficult to hear the caller. Some people have even experienced a complete loss of audio. (Note: Motorola released update 174.44.1.en.US. last year that addressed this issue.)

Workarounds:

You can generally resolve this by turning the Moto G off and on again, but that’s hardly an ideal solution.

Try pressing the Volume up and Volume down keys together or press Volume down and then Volume up again and you should be able to change it to a comfortable volume.

Potential fixes: