Nokia to rebrand Withings portfolio, redesign HealthMate app

Why it matters to you Withings had some name-brand recognition for its solid connected health devices. You'll now have to remember them as Nokia products.

Nokia acquired health-and-fitness technology company Withings last year, and the company didn’t make a final decision on which brand name it would use for the Withings product line until now. All existing and future Withings products will be sold under the Nokia brand, starting this summer.

This applies to Withings’ smart scales, trackers, blood pressure monitors, thermometers, home cameras, and more. Withings’ HealthMate companion application for a lot of these products is also getting a redesign, and it will be two words now: Health Mate.

Nokia said the redesign of the app, which collects data from your connected Withings devices, makes it easier to “add devices, share progress with family members,” and that the app will introduce coaching programs as well.

“The coaching programs will take users on an eight-week journey to achieve a health goal along with personalized experiences to better manage their health and wellbeing,” the company said.

Nokia’s also unveiling a Patient Care Platform for patients and medical professionals that’s compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. This allows doctors to remotely monitor those of their patients who use smart health devices. The focus for the platform seems to be preventing and managing chronic conditions, and it’s meant to save patients the money they’d spend making a potentially unnecessary trip to the hospital.

The Patient Care Platform is currently being used by the U.K.’s National Health Service in a 69,000-person study. The newly-branded connected devices, one of which will be a connected scale, will be available early this summer through Nokia’s website and various retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target.

The redesigned Health Mate app will launch around the same time.