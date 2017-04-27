Otterbox teams up with Mophie to launch charging accessories

Why it matters to you Otterbox's wireless charging system is getting a big new client: Mophie.

It’s a match made in smartphone heaven. Mophie, one of the best-selling popular smartphone battery brands, is partnering with Otterbox, one of the world’s largest smartphone case makers, to bring beefy batteries and wireless charging adapters to Otterbox’s Universe Case System for the iPhone.

Otterbox’s Universe Case System, which the company showed off at the Consumer Electronics Show back in January, is a modular protector that fits camera lenses, expandable memory, battery packs, speakers, and more on a rail hidden beneath a removable cover. It’s really durable, too — the Universe Case is certified with Otterbox’s Drop+ Protection, and cushions against bumps and drops with an anti-shock layer and raised bevel lip. And thanks to Mophie, it can extend your phone’s battery life.

On Thursday, Mophie introduced a bevy of chargers compatible with Otterbox’s Universe Case System.

The $70 charge force packs a low-profile battery with a 2,500mAh capacity.

The $50 charge force adds wireless Qi charging to the attached iPhone, and works with Mophie’s $50 weighted charge force wireless charging bass.

The $60 charge force vent mount secures to a car’s air vent levers. The $60 charge force desk mount sticks to a desk or tabletop.

“Otterbox built Universe to bring together industry leaders and cutting-edge innovators, building a diverse mobile ecosystem,” OtterBox CEO Jim Park said in a statement. “The Mophie partnership brings together best-in-class products for the benefit of iPhone users. With dozens of other accessory partners, the Universe Case System proves how customized mobile devices can truly be.”

The Mophie charge force battery and adapter for the Universe Case System are available at Otterbox.com. For a limited time, Otterbox is offering a discount on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Universe Cases with the purchase of a Mophie accessory.

The Universe Case System is available in black or white, and counts Square, Polar Pro, Seek Thermal, Goal Zero, and Olloclip among its growing list of accessory suppliers. Prices for modules range from $20 for Polar Pro’s Slim Wallet to $300 for Seek’s thermal imaging camera.