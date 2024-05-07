 Skip to main content
The best Google Pixel 8a cases in 2024

By
Bokoo Google Pixel 8a Case, Ultra [Slim Thin] Flexible Clear TPU Phone Case for Google Pixel 8a Gel Rubber Soft Skin Silicone Protective Case, Anti-Yellowing, Drop Protection,Transparent
Bokoo Clear Case
The best clear gel Google Pixel 8a case
Jump to details
Natbok Designed for Google Pixel 8a Case,Flexible TPU [Brushed Texture] [Anti-Slip] Shockproof Military Protection Bumper Phone Case,Slim Case Cover for Pixel 8a,Black
Natbok Thin Case
The best thin Google Pixel 8a case
Jump to details
FONREST for Google Pixel 8A 2024 Flip Matte Leather Case, Slim Stitched Frosted PU Folio Book Wallet Cover with Kickstand, Card Holders, Cash Slot, Magnetic Closure. Talk w/Front Cover Closed (Coffee)
Fonrest PU Leather Case
The best leather Google Pixel 8a case
Jump to details
Poetic Revolution Case for Google Pixel 8A 5G, [20FT Mil-Grade Drop Tested],Full Body Rugged Shockproof Protective Cover Case with Kickstand, Built-in Screen Protector Work with Fingerprint ID, Black
Poetic Revolution Rugged Case
The best rugged Google Pixel 8a case
Jump to details
for Google Pixel 8A Case: Women Girls Flower Floral Shock-Absorption Flexible TPU Rubber Cover for Pixel 8A Phone Case(Purple Flower)
Osophter Purple Flower Fashion Case
The best fashionable Google Pixel 8a case
Jump to details
Google Pixel 8a Waterproof Case | IP68 shock & water proof Cover w/ X-Mount & Carabiner
Armor-X Waterproof Case
The best versatile Google Pixel 8a case
Jump to details
SKYLMW for Google Pixel 8A Case with 360° Rotatable Magnetic Ring Stand [Compatible with Mag-Safe][Military-Grade Protection] Shockproof Pixel 8A Phone Case 6.1" for Women Men, Clear
SkyLMW Ring Case
The best ring Google Pixel 8a case
Jump to details

Google's Pixel A range has been the darling of the midrange smartphone market for years now, and it's seemingly in no danger of being toppled from its throne any time soon. The latest entry is the Google Pixel 8a, and Google has been busy adding new features alongside the usual upgrades. As expected, the Pixel 8a has Google's Tensor G3 processor, a 64-megapixel main camera lens, and all the usual AI-powered camera features — but it's also the cheapest smartphone to include Gemini Nano, Google's groundbreaking AI model. If you're looking for a reasonably priced smartphone with a lot to offer, the Pixel 8a is worth keeping an eye on.

But AI can't stop physical damage from scratches, drops, and dirt, and what use is an advanced phone if it's broken by a fall onto a wooden floor or concrete sidewalk? A protective case is a must if you want your phone to stay safe from harm, and there are plenty to choose from, even for a device as new as the Pixel 8a. Here are some of the best Google Pixel 8a cases you can buy right now.

The Bokoo clear case on a blank background.
Bokoo

Bokoo Clear Case

The best clear gel Google Pixel 8a case

Pros
  • Reasonable price
  • Shock-absorbent TPU
  • Crystal clear
  • Resistant to yellowing
Cons
  • Could be cheaper
  • Protection is a little limited

A good clear case is a must if you want to appreciate the good looks of your smartphone, and this option from Bokoo is a great example of what makes clear cases so sought after. It's crystal clear, so you can still show off your phone's design and color, and the TPU has been treated to resist yellowing as it ages. The material is soft and grippy, and it will provide decent protection against hazards as a result.

On the downside, it lacks the protection of a bigger, bulkier case, so it's not a good choice for anything other than everyday activities. It's a reasonable price, but it could definitely be cheaper considering the level of protection. But even with this in mind, it's a solid choice.

Bokoo Google Pixel 8a Case, Ultra [Slim Thin] Flexible Clear TPU Phone Case for Google Pixel 8a Gel Rubber Soft Skin Silicone Protective Case, Anti-Yellowing, Drop Protection,Transparent
Bokoo Clear Case
The best clear gel Google Pixel 8a case
The Natbok thin case on a blank background.
Natbok

Natbok Thin Case

The best thin Google Pixel 8a case

Pros
  • Great price
  • Flexible with decent protection
  • Good style
Cons
  • Could be more protective

Modern smartphones are thin and easily slipped into a pocket, and attaching a thick and bulky case can ruin that. If you want to keep your Google Pixel 8a slim but protected, check out this case from Natbok. It's made from tough TPU, which is a durable but flexible material that will guard against scratches and the destructive energies from drops and falls. It could definitely be more rugged, though, and if you're an adventurous sort, consider something bigger. But that's not who this case is for anyway.

The price is great, and the style is good. It's no fashion case, but it's certainly not ugly, with a brushed metal effect and carbon fiber-style panels at either end. While not the choice for those who need serious protection, as an everyday case, this is hard to beat.

Natbok Designed for Google Pixel 8a Case,Flexible TPU [Brushed Texture] [Anti-Slip] Shockproof Military Protection Bumper Phone Case,Slim Case Cover for Pixel 8a,Black
Natbok Thin Case
The best thin Google Pixel 8a case
The Fonrest PU leather case on a blank background.
Fonrest

Fonrest PU Leather Case

The best leather Google Pixel 8a case

Pros
  • PU leather is durable and stylish
  • Built-in stand
  • Card slots
  • Good price
Cons
  • Adds a lot of bulk

Leather cases were among the first cases offered for phones, and they've survived until modern times for a very good reason — they look great, feel great, and protect well. This case from Fonrest isn't made from real leather (not at this price), but the PU leather is durable, easy to keep clean, and looks and feels great. It folds back into a stand for movie watching, and the front cover has room for a couple of credit cards, spare cash, or travel tickets.

That front cover means the case extends all the way around the phone, boosting protection, but it has its downsides too. It adds a large amount of bulk to your Pixel 8a as a result of its all-around protection, and that's something to keep in mind. But at this price, it's not a bad case to have on hand for whenever you fancy going without a wallet or purse. It even has a number of colors to match your style.

FONREST for Google Pixel 8A 2024 Flip Matte Leather Case, Slim Stitched Frosted PU Folio Book Wallet Cover with Kickstand, Card Holders, Cash Slot, Magnetic Closure. Talk w/Front Cover Closed (Coffee)
Fonrest PU Leather Case
The best leather Google Pixel 8a case
The Poetic Revolution case on a blank background.
Poetic

Poetic Revolution Rugged Case

The best rugged Google Pixel 8a case

Pros
  • Strong rugged protection
  • Built-in stand
  • Great price
Cons
  • It's quite bulky
  • Style isn't for everyone

If you're the type of person who loves an adventure or works in a hazardous environment, then a rugged phone case is likely something you're very familiar with. Poetic offers some of the best rugged protection on a budget, and the Revolution case is one of its very best. Just a glance tells you how rugged it is, with tough corners, a hard polycarbonate shell, and a built-in screen protector. It's been tested against drops of up to 20 feet (over 6 meters), and the edges are extra high to prevent your Google Pixel 8a from resting in dirt and grime. A kickstand around the back holds the phone in portrait or landscape positions, perfect for watching, reading, or scrolling.

The style isn't great, however. It's very rugged, and if you're not a fan of that design, then that may put you off. There are other colors to pick from, but they don't do much to change the look all that much, and aren't likely to sell you on it if you're not a fan of the black. But the price is excellent for the protection on offer, making this the case to beat when you're shopping for a rugged cover.

Poetic Revolution Case for Google Pixel 8A 5G, [20FT Mil-Grade Drop Tested],Full Body Rugged Shockproof Protective Cover Case with Kickstand, Built-in Screen Protector Work with Fingerprint ID, Black
Poetic Revolution Rugged Case
The best rugged Google Pixel 8a case
The Osophter fashion case on a blank background.
Osophter

Osophter Purple Flower Fashion Case

The best fashionable Google Pixel 8a case

Pros
  • Great style
  • Plenty of variants and options
  • Decent protection
Cons
  • Lacks more serious protection

Cases aren't just about protection; they can look good, too. Fashionable cases can make a real statement, and correctly chosen, can really set off an outfit and add to your personal style. If flowers and floral designs are your bag, then Osophter's range of fashion cases should be where you're looking. We've highlighted the Purple Flower variant above, but there are a number of other styles options to choose from, all of them gorgeous floral prints.

The level of protection here is decent, as flexible TPU is good against a wide range of damage. However, it's never going to compare to a rugged case, so keep that in mind if damage is a real worry for you. The price isn't bad for a fashion case, either.

for Google Pixel 8A Case: Women Girls Flower Floral Shock-Absorption Flexible TPU Rubber Cover for Pixel 8A Phone Case(Purple Flower)
Osophter Purple Flower Fashion Case
The best fashionable Google Pixel 8a case
The Armor-X case on a blank background.
Armor-X

Armor-X Waterproof Case

The best versatile Google Pixel 8a case

Pros
  • IP68 waterproofing
  • Built-in screen protection
  • Extremely rugged protection
  • Versatile X-mount
Cons
  • Extremely expensive
  • Boring design

Armor-X is a premium brand that places versatility at the very top of what it offers. The Armor-X case for the Pixel 8a is the most versatile case you'll find, offering waterproofing, rugged protection, and the X-mount. An IP68 rating for water and dust resistance exceeds the IP67 rating of the Pixel 8a, further shoring it up against ingress and internal damage. The rugged protection is good, with shockproofing thanks to a tough frame, clear polycarbonate backplate, and built-in screen protector. The X-mount is a standout feature though, and allows you to connect your phone to an armband, cycle mount, or carabiner, or even attach a little backpack full of useful tools.

It's boring to look at, though, and there's little to excite you if you want your case to be as exciting as your phone. It's also extremely expensive, and you'll need to fork out for additional accessories if you want to take advantage of everything the X-mount has to offer. However, it's hard to find a more versatile case, which will make it a tempting choice for many.

Google Pixel 8a Waterproof Case | IP68 shock & water proof Cover w/ X-Mount & Carabiner
Armor-X Waterproof Case
The best versatile Google Pixel 8a case
The SkyLMW ring case on a blank background.
SkyLMW

SkyLMW Ring Case

The best ring Google Pixel 8a case

Pros
  • Versatile ring
  • Crystal-clear design
  • Decent protection
Cons
  • Expensive

Ring cases are some of the newer cases on the block, and their unique selling point is right there; the ring on the back. Far more useful than it immediately seems, you can loop a finger through the ring to boost drop protection, or angle it back to serve as a kickstand when needed. It doesn't stop there either, as it's also a strong magnet, and so can be used with any number of MagSafe accessories or magnetic car mounts or similar.

Protection is decent, with flexible TPU doing its usual thing — but it's very much an expensive case for what you get. The versatility of the ring helps make this a stronger value proposition, but protection is a little lacking for this price point. Still, if you want a ring case, then this a very good option.

SKYLMW for Google Pixel 8A Case with 360° Rotatable Magnetic Ring Stand [Compatible with Mag-Safe][Military-Grade Protection] Shockproof Pixel 8A Phone Case 6.1" for Women Men, Clear
SkyLMW Ring Case
The best ring Google Pixel 8a case

