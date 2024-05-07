The best Google Pixel 8a cases in 2024

Google's Pixel A range has been the darling of the midrange smartphone market for years now, and it's seemingly in no danger of being toppled from its throne any time soon. The latest entry is the Google Pixel 8a, and Google has been busy adding new features alongside the usual upgrades. As expected, the Pixel 8a has Google's Tensor G3 processor, a 64-megapixel main camera lens, and all the usual AI-powered camera features — but it's also the cheapest smartphone to include Gemini Nano, Google's groundbreaking AI model. If you're looking for a reasonably priced smartphone with a lot to offer, the Pixel 8a is worth keeping an eye on.

But AI can't stop physical damage from scratches, drops, and dirt, and what use is an advanced phone if it's broken by a fall onto a wooden floor or concrete sidewalk? A protective case is a must if you want your phone to stay safe from harm, and there are plenty to choose from, even for a device as new as the Pixel 8a. Here are some of the best Google Pixel 8a cases you can buy right now.

Bokoo Clear Case

The best clear gel Google Pixel 8a case

Pros Reasonable price

Shock-absorbent TPU

Crystal clear

Resistant to yellowing Cons Could be cheaper

Protection is a little limited

A good clear case is a must if you want to appreciate the good looks of your smartphone, and this option from Bokoo is a great example of what makes clear cases so sought after. It's crystal clear, so you can still show off your phone's design and color, and the TPU has been treated to resist yellowing as it ages. The material is soft and grippy, and it will provide decent protection against hazards as a result.

On the downside, it lacks the protection of a bigger, bulkier case, so it's not a good choice for anything other than everyday activities. It's a reasonable price, but it could definitely be cheaper considering the level of protection. But even with this in mind, it's a solid choice.

Natbok Thin Case

The best thin Google Pixel 8a case

Pros Great price

Flexible with decent protection

Good style Cons Could be more protective

Modern smartphones are thin and easily slipped into a pocket, and attaching a thick and bulky case can ruin that. If you want to keep your Google Pixel 8a slim but protected, check out this case from Natbok. It's made from tough TPU, which is a durable but flexible material that will guard against scratches and the destructive energies from drops and falls. It could definitely be more rugged, though, and if you're an adventurous sort, consider something bigger. But that's not who this case is for anyway.

The price is great, and the style is good. It's no fashion case, but it's certainly not ugly, with a brushed metal effect and carbon fiber-style panels at either end. While not the choice for those who need serious protection, as an everyday case, this is hard to beat.

Fonrest PU Leather Case

The best leather Google Pixel 8a case

Pros PU leather is durable and stylish

Built-in stand

Card slots

Good price Cons Adds a lot of bulk

Leather cases were among the first cases offered for phones, and they've survived until modern times for a very good reason — they look great, feel great, and protect well. This case from Fonrest isn't made from real leather (not at this price), but the PU leather is durable, easy to keep clean, and looks and feels great. It folds back into a stand for movie watching, and the front cover has room for a couple of credit cards, spare cash, or travel tickets.

That front cover means the case extends all the way around the phone, boosting protection, but it has its downsides too. It adds a large amount of bulk to your Pixel 8a as a result of its all-around protection, and that's something to keep in mind. But at this price, it's not a bad case to have on hand for whenever you fancy going without a wallet or purse. It even has a number of colors to match your style.

Poetic Revolution Rugged Case

The best rugged Google Pixel 8a case

Pros Strong rugged protection

Built-in stand

Great price Cons It's quite bulky

Style isn't for everyone

If you're the type of person who loves an adventure or works in a hazardous environment, then a rugged phone case is likely something you're very familiar with. Poetic offers some of the best rugged protection on a budget, and the Revolution case is one of its very best. Just a glance tells you how rugged it is, with tough corners, a hard polycarbonate shell, and a built-in screen protector. It's been tested against drops of up to 20 feet (over 6 meters), and the edges are extra high to prevent your Google Pixel 8a from resting in dirt and grime. A kickstand around the back holds the phone in portrait or landscape positions, perfect for watching, reading, or scrolling.

The style isn't great, however. It's very rugged, and if you're not a fan of that design, then that may put you off. There are other colors to pick from, but they don't do much to change the look all that much, and aren't likely to sell you on it if you're not a fan of the black. But the price is excellent for the protection on offer, making this the case to beat when you're shopping for a rugged cover.

Osophter Purple Flower Fashion Case

The best fashionable Google Pixel 8a case

Pros Great style

Plenty of variants and options

Decent protection Cons Lacks more serious protection

Cases aren't just about protection; they can look good, too. Fashionable cases can make a real statement, and correctly chosen, can really set off an outfit and add to your personal style. If flowers and floral designs are your bag, then Osophter's range of fashion cases should be where you're looking. We've highlighted the Purple Flower variant above, but there are a number of other styles options to choose from, all of them gorgeous floral prints.

The level of protection here is decent, as flexible TPU is good against a wide range of damage. However, it's never going to compare to a rugged case, so keep that in mind if damage is a real worry for you. The price isn't bad for a fashion case, either.

Armor-X Waterproof Case

The best versatile Google Pixel 8a case

Pros IP68 waterproofing

Built-in screen protection

Extremely rugged protection

Versatile X-mount Cons Extremely expensive

Boring design

Armor-X is a premium brand that places versatility at the very top of what it offers. The Armor-X case for the Pixel 8a is the most versatile case you'll find, offering waterproofing, rugged protection, and the X-mount. An IP68 rating for water and dust resistance exceeds the IP67 rating of the Pixel 8a, further shoring it up against ingress and internal damage. The rugged protection is good, with shockproofing thanks to a tough frame, clear polycarbonate backplate, and built-in screen protector. The X-mount is a standout feature though, and allows you to connect your phone to an armband, cycle mount, or carabiner, or even attach a little backpack full of useful tools.

It's boring to look at, though, and there's little to excite you if you want your case to be as exciting as your phone. It's also extremely expensive, and you'll need to fork out for additional accessories if you want to take advantage of everything the X-mount has to offer. However, it's hard to find a more versatile case, which will make it a tempting choice for many.

SkyLMW Ring Case

The best ring Google Pixel 8a case

Pros Versatile ring

Crystal-clear design

Decent protection Cons Expensive

Ring cases are some of the newer cases on the block, and their unique selling point is right there; the ring on the back. Far more useful than it immediately seems, you can loop a finger through the ring to boost drop protection, or angle it back to serve as a kickstand when needed. It doesn't stop there either, as it's also a strong magnet, and so can be used with any number of MagSafe accessories or magnetic car mounts or similar.

Protection is decent, with flexible TPU doing its usual thing — but it's very much an expensive case for what you get. The versatility of the ring helps make this a stronger value proposition, but protection is a little lacking for this price point. Still, if you want a ring case, then this a very good option.

