Watch videos with distant friends via new Google app Uptime

In this day and age, you’re never really alone, even if there’s no one next to you. Driving home that idea is a new app from Google that wants to make your video watching experience a more social one. Because who says you have to binge watch The Great British Baking Show all by your lonesome? Meet Uptime.

Say hello to #Uptime! Share and watch videos together. Download now from the App Store https://t.co/Bwo7e4xCgy.

Use invite code: PIZZA pic.twitter.com/w9MzqwCibi — Uptime (@uptimeApp) March 11, 2017

Developed by Google’s startup incubator Area 120, which was first established last year to encourage Google employees to come up with their own startup ideas, Uptime lets you connect with your friends via YouTube videos. Currently available exclusively for iPhone (we know that’s weird considering it’s … a Google product), the app simply requires you to sign in with your Google account, then find your friends. From there, you’ll be able to watch kitten videos (or whatever else you find on YouTube) together in real time, and provide commentary by way of Facebook Live-esque emojis and written comments as you watch.

We’re sure no one will be surprised to hear that the UI looks much like Snapchat’s, because apparently everyone is looking to borrow from the same source these days. But even so, Uptime certainly serves a different purpose from that of existing social media platforms, allowing users to gather around different screens, together.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Uptime — whether it will gain a web or Android app, or if the platform will even be around in a few months’ time. But if you and your friends all happen to be iPhone users and have been dying to watch a video together from across the country (or the world), you might do well to check it out.

The app is free to download and has the invite code PIZZA.