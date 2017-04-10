Leia will live on in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ thanks to existing footage of Fisher

Why it matters to you The death of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in late 2016 left many questions about her role in the next two serialized films, and now we have some answers.

The death of Star Wars franchise actress Carrie Fisher late last year saddened fans and cast an uncertain shadow over sequel plans, but a new report indicates that the celebrated actress will indeed make postmortem appearances in both Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi and the still-untitled Episode IX.

Although it was already confirmed that Fisher had finished filming her scenes for this year’s The Last Jedi, Disney and Lucasfilm now say they will use existing footage of the actress for her Episode IX role, according to her brother, Todd Fisher.

Fisher’s brother confirmed her presence in the film to The Daily News during the opening night gala of the TCM Film Festival in Los Angeles. He indicated that both he and Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, gave the studios permission to use recent footage she had filmed — not CGI — to include her in the movie.

“Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is you don’t,” he said. “She’s as much a part of it as anything, and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan — when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful. I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue.”

With The Last Jedi hitting theaters later this year, the studio has plenty of time to figure out how best to use the footage of Fisher that’s available before Episode IX premieres in 2019.

Fisher’s brother added that he’s uncertain what the studio has planned for Leia Organa, Fisher’s beloved character in the franchise, but he has faith in the filmmakers.

“I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her,” he said. “She’s owned by them.”