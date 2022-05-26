Obi-Wan Kenobi is arguably one of the most significant characters in the history of Star Wars. Throughout six movies and an animated TV series, the Jedi Master has helped many characters in the franchise grow to their full potential. Young, old, father, or son, Kenobi has taught them all. Some of these characters were even romantic interests that Kenobi couldn’t fully pursue due to his adherence to the Jedi Code.

In case you don’t have time to catch up on all the movies and The Clone Wars episodes before watching the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries on Disney+, here’s a ranked list of his allies from over the years based on how strong his bonds are with these characters.

9. Hondo Ohnaka

The funniest thing about Obi-Wan and Hondo’s relationship is that when they first meet, the charismatic Weequay pirate holds the Jedi Master for ransom alongside Anakin Skywalker and Count Dooku. Fortunately, Obi-Wan and Hondo would later work together to fight off the nefarious renegade Sith Lord Maul and his equally nefarious brother, Savage Opress.

Despite not always seeing eye to eye, Hondo would consider Obi-Wan a close friend. The former even says as much in an episode of The Clone Wars follow-up series Star Wars Rebels. “One of my best friends was a Jedi,” says Hondo. “I’m pretty sure we were friends.” While Hondo and Obi-Wan have entirely different personalities, it’s nice to know that one views the other as a friend. Too bad Obi-Wan never saw Hondo again after the Clone Wars — or at least we think he didn’t.

8. Padmé Amidala

Obi-Wan and Padmé have known each other as far back as the events of The Phantom Menace, when he and his master, Qui-Gon Jinn, save her from the Trade Federation.

Although they wouldn’t interact with each other much after those events, Obi-Wan and Padmé would remain friends, mostly through their connections with Anakin Skywalker. Even before Obi-Wan correctly guesses that Padmé is pregnant with Anakin’s child (or children rather), he subtly suspects they were an item in an episode of The Clone Wars. Luckily for Anakin and Padmé, Obi-Wan never reveals his suspicions to the Jedi Council, which goes to show how loyal he is to the couple. Not to mention Obi-Wan would later watch over Padmé’s son, Luke, so that he would not end up like his father.

7. Commander Cody

The well-regarded Jango Fett clone Cody commands the 7th Sky Corps, of which Obi-Wan is the general. The two become close during the Clone Wars as they both prefer to get things done by the books.

In Revenge of the Sith, however, Cody succumbs to Order 66 and tries to have Obi-Wan shot down. Even though the Jedi Master survives, it doesn’t make what happens any less tragic as, much like many other clones, Cody’s secret programming causes him to forget his camaraderie with Obi-Wan and suddenly decide to murder him without hesitation. While the two allegedly never see each other again after Order 66, that could change in the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries.

6. Ahsoka Tano

Even though the Togruta Jedi was never Obi-Wan’s padawan, the two would still go on plenty of missions together throughout the Clone Wars, which include thwarting Zygerrian slavers and training the Onderon rebels to fight Separatist occupiers. Furthermore, Obi-Wan balances out Anakin’s reckless and impatient methods of teaching with his more cool and collected methods, thus helping Ahsoka become the best of both worlds.

However, the two hav sometimes clashed. One example occurs near the end of The Clone Wars series when Ahsoka challenges Obi-Wan and Anakin’s decision to help Chancellor Palpatine instead of helping the people of Mandalore. Despite this, Ahsoka loves Obi-Wan like he is a second mentor and Obi-Wan loves Ahsoka like she is another apprentice. Sadly, the two never see each other after Order 66 — or so we think.

5. Satine Kryze

Obi-Wan’s romance with Duchess Satine Kryze of Mandalore started 10 years before the Invasion of Naboo. He and Qui-Gon were tasked with protecting Satine from martial traditionalists who opposed Mandalore’s new pacifist government, which she was part of, and believed that its people should return to their warrior ways. After a year on the run, Obi-Wan and Satine developed feelings for each other, but the two split up to focus on their own responsibilities: Obi-Wan would continue his Jedi training while Satine would attempt to rebuild her fractured home world into a peaceful utopia.

While the couple would reunite several times during the Clone Wars, one of those encounters involves Obi-Wan watching Satine’s murder at the hands of Maul, who briefly takes control of Mandalore and rules it from the shadows. This loss devastates Obi-Wan, but he does not let it control his emotions, which is a testament to his abilities as a Jedi.

4. Yoda

Obi-Wan has known the great Jedi Master Yoda for a very long time, as the latter trained the former before he became Qui-Gon’s apprentice. Following Qui-Gon’s death, Yoda reluctantly allows Obi-Wan to train a young Anakin. Years later, Yoda and Obi-Wan are some of the few survivors of the Great Jedi Purge. Even though Obi-Wan couldn’t stop Anakin from turning to the Dark Side, Yoda still entrusts him to watch over Anakin’s son, Luke, while Beru and Owen Lars care for the child on Tatooine.

After Obi-Wan dies, he becomes a Force ghost and asks the exiled Yoda to train Luke. Although the elderly alien is initially hesitant, he agrees to train the boy because, even after all the mistakes Obi-Wan made, Yoda still trusts his judgment and hopes it can make things right.

3. Qui-Gon Jinn

Obi-Wan shares a very fascinating dynamic with his master and friend Qui-Gon Jinn because, while the former is a big proponent of the Jedi Code, the latter usually follows his conscience rather than the will of the Jedi Council. This led to many disagreements between the two characters, one of which was about Qui-Gon training a young Anakin Skywalker, who Obi-Wan believed was too dangerous.

Despite this, Obi-Was is devastated after Darth Maul murders Qui-Gon and vows to train Anakin himself. After he died, Qui-Gon frequently communicated with Obi-Wan as a Force ghost, a skill that he would pass onto not only his former apprentice, but also Yoda. In life and death, Qui-Gon trained Obi-Wan to be the best Jedi possible and helped him train two Skywalkers who would bring balance to the Force in their own unique ways.

2. Anakin Skywalker

Anakin and Obi-Wan’s relationship not only succeeds as a compelling student-teacher dynamic, but also significantly advances the overarching narrative of the prequel trilogy. Even though Anakin grows up to be much more hotheaded than Obi-Wan, the two would become fond of each other to the point where Obi-Wan would consider Anakin his “brother.”

Anakin could’ve been Obi-Wan’s greatest ally had he not turned to the dark side, which is the reason why they are fighting again in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries on Disney+. Thankfully, both characters become friends again at the end of Return of the Jedi.

1. Luke Skywalker

The dynamic between Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi is arguably one of, if not the most, important in the original Star Wars trilogy. While on Tatooine, Obi-Wan watched Luke from afar, partially at Owen’s insistence, and protected the young boy from several threats including bandits, hired thugs, and even Maul long before they meet in A New Hope.

Although Obi-Wan didn’t train Luke very much before he died, the wise sage still communicates with the ace pilot through the force during the Battle of Yavin, helping him blow up the first Death Star and deal a major blow to the Galactic Empire. Even after Obi-Wan died, he still frequently communicated with Luke through the Force, illustrating how tightly knit the two were — at least for a while.

