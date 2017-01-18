Everything we know about the new season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

For the last five years, the world has been without advice on texting etiquette between children and adults, racist dogs, and much of the sage wisdom from the mind of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David. Earlier this year, HBO formally announced the comedic genius is currently working on the show’s ninth season after the series quietly went off the air in September 2011.

The Emmy award-winning series Curb Your Enthusiasm is a fictional take on Larry David’s everyday life and the multitude of characters that orbit the neurotic comedian. Susie’s foulmouthed diatribes on everything Larry, Leon’s exuberant and oblivious nature, and Larry’s overbearing neuroses are a few of the trademarks of a show that ran eight seasons after debuting in 2000.

At the end of season eight, Larry traveled to Paris with Leon (Smoove) to escape fulfilling an obligation to spend time with sick children. For the better part of the last five years, news on the new season was scant, but here is your source for all the updates on the upcoming season that should be pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Where’s The Enthusiasm?

In a recent interview with Complex, JB Smoove assured the world “we got a few episodes already in” for season nine. Back in late December, scenes from the new season were spotted being filmed in Los Angeles.

The cameras started rolling again in the world of Curb on November 11. HBO released a video of JB Smoove banging on Larry David’s trailer trying to lure the reclusive genius out of hiding:

Season 9 of #CurbYourEnthusiasm just started shooting and Larry couldn’t be more excited! @ohsnapjbsmoove pic.twitter.com/o1PWlndFBi — HBO (@HBO) November 11, 2016

Larry’s eldest daughter, 22 year old Cazzie David celebrated the day by sharing a photo from the set on her personal Instagram account:

A reminder that laughs and smiles are on the way A photo posted by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on Nov 11, 2016 at 3:57pm PST

Curb Your Enthusiasm first entered our lives as a 1999 TV movie on HBO. It played out as a mock documentary on Larry David’s everyday life before spawning the long-running series. In September 2015, Chris Law –producer of The Rich Eisen Show — hinted that the show could return to its TV movie roots:

Jeff Schaffer says he had dinner this weekend w Larry David. A Curb Your Enthusiasm movie was discussed, as was an additional season #CYE — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) September 15, 2015

In a recent interview with Vibe, J.B. Smoove revealed filming for the new season begins in November. Soon after, the New York Daily News reported filming will occur on November 9, the day after the United States presidential election. During a press tour panel for the Television Critics Association (TCA) in June, Casey Bloys, HBO’s president of programming, said the new season would possibly begin filming in the fall and “will air sometime in 2017.” Bloys did say those dates could slide, but with filming confirmed to begin in November, it looks like we will return to the Curb in 2017.

Part of the extended gap between season eight and the upcoming season could be attributed to David not being particularly confident in delivering a quality season. He said he was skeptical if his ideas would be good enough for a new Curb Your Enthusiasm season during Larry David and David Steinberg in Conversation in September 2014. But he’s since knocked the rust off and has been jotting ideas for a new season since at least early 2015. Michael Lombardo, former HBO programming president, said at a 2015 TCA press panel that Larry showed him something the Seinfeld creator called “the next season notebook” at the March 2015 premiere of David’s Broadway play Fish in the Dark.

Who’s in on the joke?

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will reprise their roles as themselves for the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The married couple have appeared in a combined 18 of the show’s 80 episodes, including being the subject of the series’ second ever episode entitled “Ted and Mary.”

Susie Essman (Susie) and Smoove have confirmed they will reprise their roles when they gave updates on filming dates. Essman even went as far as to say “half the old crew from six years ago is coming back,” referring to season eight, which aired in 2011. Richard Lewis recently announced he will also be back to bump heads with Larry again on the show:

Off the road. Gearing up for Curb Season 9! I will never lose a fight again with LD or I will be his butler for life. pic.twitter.com/VhsTCZAliF — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) October 10, 2016

Even though Larry’s character was divorced from his longtime TV wife, Cheryl, played by Cheryl Hines, at the start of last season, TV can bring anyone back together. Hines confirmed she will reprise her role as Cheryl for the upcoming season in a September interview with The Wall Street Journal. What her character will actually be doing is a mystery to everyone, including her. “I know that I’m going to be on this season, but I haven’t even talked to Larry,” Hines told Huffington Post.