Disney sets release dates for ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ the next Indiana Jones

Why it matters to you This is when you can expect to see some of the biggest movies hitting theaters over the next few years.

Disney released an updated schedule of its far-off movie projects this week, and the list of release dates sheds some light on a few highly anticipated projects coming up in 2019 and beyond.

Among the high-profile films to receive their premiere dates is Star Wars: Episode IX. Originally slated to theaters at some point in 2019, the movie will now officially arrive in standard and 3D theaters May 24, 2019. Episode IX will be directed by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow.

Also noteworthy is a new official release date for the still-untitled fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, which was originally scheduled to hit theaters in July 2019. The movie, which will bring back franchise star Harrison Ford (who will be nearly 80 years old when the film hits theaters) and director Steven Spielberg, will now hit theaters a year later on July 10, 2020.

Outside of those two blockbuster releases, there are quite a few other big releases on the horizon for Disney, too.

The animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will arrive in standard and 3D theaters on November 21, 2018. It will be followed by the sequel to one of the most successful animated features of all time, Frozen 2, on November 27, 2019. Frozen 2 will also get a 3D release.

A new, original animated feature titled Gigantic will then debut November 25, 2020.

The schedule also has some major live-action projects coming up, too.

Following on the success of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast, the live-action adaptation of The Lion King will hit theaters July 19, 2019. Director Jon Favreau, who helmed The Jungle Book, will be behind the camera for Lion King.

Selma and 13th director Ava DuVernay helms the upcoming live-action feature based on Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s story A Wrinkle in Time, which is now scheduled to hit theaters March 9, 2018. It will be followed a year later by the live-action comedy Magic Camp, premieres April 6, 2019.

In addition to the official projects identified in Disney’s release schedule, there are also a few placeholders for unidentified upcoming movies. Among the unidentified features is a Marvel Studios movie scheduled for August 7, 2020; a Pixar movie hitting theaters June 18, 2021; and a Disney Animation feature premiering November 24, 2021.