We’ll have to wait a little longer to see a new Batman and a young Tony Soprano head to the big screen now that Warner Bros. Pictures announced new release dates for The Batman and The Many Saints of Newark.

Robert Pattinson’s debut as DC Comics’ Dark Knight was initially scheduled for June 2021, but director Matt Reeves’ The Batman will now land in theaters October 1, 2021. According to Deadline, the movie — which is set during the early years of Batman’s crime-fighting career — had completed one-quarter of its planned filming in London before going on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new, October premiere for The Batman would bring it to theaters on the same weekend that Joker debuted in 2019, so there’s also some positive history there for the studio and its DC Comics-based properties.

Along with pushing back The Batman, WB also announced a new premiere for The Many Saints of Newark, the film that would explore mob boss Tony Soprano’s rise to power in the years before the events of The Sopranos.

Instead of hitting theaters this September, The Many Saints of Newark will now premiere on March 12, 2021. The film’s new release date is only shared by an animated Disney feature.

Unfolding throughout the 1960s and 1970s in Newark, New Jersey, The Many Saints of Newark has assembled an impressive cast that includes Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, and Ray Liotta.

WB also gave several other films new release dates as a result of all the pandemic-inspired calendar shuffling.

The long-delayed, frequently troubled superhero movie The Flash, based on the DC Comics character played by Ezra Miller in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, will premiere June 3, 2022. The new premiere date is a month earlier than its previously announced opening weekend (July 1).

The sequel to superhero movie Shazam! also received a new release date, with Shazam 2 now premiering November 4, 2022, instead of April.

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s still-untitled Elvis Presley biopic will now hit theaters November 5, 2021, and go up against Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that weekend.

Finally, Will Smith’s King Richard, in which he plays Venus and Serena Williams’ father, will now premiere November 19, 2021.

