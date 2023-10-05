Upcoming sci-fi movies: New movie release dates in 2023 and 2024

Since we recently went over the list of all of the upcoming movies in 2023 and 2024, we decided that it would also be a good idea to breakdown the info by genre. That’s why we’re launching this roundup of all of the upcoming sci-fi movies slated for 2023 and 2024. Compared to the master list, this one is much shorter and there are a lot fewer options. Although, strangely enough, there are two different Godzilla movies: Godzilla Minus One, which is coming straight from Japan later this year, and the American-produced sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is coming in April 2024 if the release date sticks.

In the interest of keeping things simple, this list only features movies that are getting a theatrical release. However, some of these are films that were produced by streaming companies that are planning on giving them a theatrical run ahead of their streaming debut. Netflix’s Rebel Moon will be added to this list at a later date, since the streamer hasn’t yet announced when it will be in theaters. Another thing to keep in mind is that this list is subject to change. The writers strike may be over, but SAG-AFTRA remains on the picket lines, and many of the big 2024 films can’t be completed until the actors come back to work. At the moment, the actors can’t even promote their current projects. That’s why, for example, Dune: Part Two got pushed to March 2024. Given the current state of Hollywood, it may not be the last sci-fi film to get delayed. But for now, as things stand, these are all of the upcoming sci-fi movies in 2023 and 2024.

Sci-fi movies in 2023

Title Cast Release date Foe Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, Aaron Pierre October 6 2023 Monsters of California Jack Samson, Casper Van Dien, Camille Kostek October 6 2023 Leave the World Behind Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke November 22, 2023 Godzilla Minus One Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada December 1, 2023 Poor Things Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo December 8, 2023

Sci-fi movies in 2024

Title Cast Release date Distant Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott January 19, 2024 Elio America Ferrera, Yonas Kibrea March 1, 2024 A Quiet Place: Day One Alex Wolff, Denis O’Hare, Djimon Hounsou March 8, 2024 Dune: Part Two Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler March 15, 2024 Mickey 17 Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun March 29, 2024 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Rachel House April 12, 2024 Furiosa Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Angus Sampson May 24, 2024 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Freya Allan, Dichen Lachman, Kevin Durand May 24, 2024 Alien: Romulus Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, Archie Renaux August 16, 2024 Transformers One Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm September 13, 2024

