Apple announces iTunes’ top five best-selling holiday movies

It’s Christmas Eve and many of us will be hunkered down in the living room tonight waiting for Santa to drop off all manner of techy presents. And while we do that, we’re likely to be streaming a movie or two while pounding that eggnog with our Pfeffernüsse cookies. Apple has released its list of the five best-selling holiday movies of all time, and there are no real surprises on the list. So pull up a browser and peruse this mini-list of holiday favorites, all available on iTunes. At number five, we have:

This film was ahead of its time with the technology used to create it. USA Today once said about the 2004 release, “(The movie is) neither live action nor computer animation but something in between called “‘performance capture.'” The Polar Express stars Tom Hanks and is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Clocking in at number four, Home Alone is a comedic blockbuster from the pen of John Hughes. It thrust Macaulay Culkin into our collective consciousness back in 1990. Has it really been 26 years since the family went off to Paris and left Kevin to fend for himself?

Number three is the Jim Carrey’s Grinchy interpretation of the Dr. Seuss epic, released in 2000.

In the runner-up spot, Chevy Chase stars in this 1989 film as the hapless Clark W. Griswold, who blows up the city power grid with his massive light display. Well, that’ll happen.

And the iTunes all time best seller? Number one is none other than Will Ferrell, who jingles our bells as Buddy the Elf in this 2003 release.

Apple also helpfully suggests such titles as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Night Before, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and Mickey’s Christmas Carol.