Did Tom Holland confirm that Spider-Man will swing into ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

It seemed fairly certain that Marvel’s core Avengers lineup would appear in Avengers: Infinity War, but now it seems like they could be joined by a character who isn’t typically associated with massive, cosmic-level events: Spider-Man.

In a recently published interview with Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland, the actor seemed to confirm his involvement in Infinity War, which is expected to bring together the majority of Marvel’s cinematic superheroes for a brawl with the mad god Thanos, possibly (and very likely) with the fate of the entire universe at stake. Holland’s comments are the first indication that the famous web-slinger will be involved in the events of Infinity War, after having been conspicuously absent from much of the casting news surrounding the film up to this point.

The interview with Holland was published in Italian magazine L’Uomo Vogue, and subsequently translated by ComicBook.com after the Twitter fan feed Tom Holland Italia called attention to the actor’s comments.

In this interview for Vogue, Tom confirm his participation in the "Avenger Infinity War" pic.twitter.com/bY24dwYDWX — Tom Holland Italia (@TomHollandItaly) January 10, 2017

The interview is only featured in the print version of the magazine at the moment, but various translations of the text have Holland confirming his contract for three movies over the next four years, including Avengers: Infinity War.

While Spider-Man’s presence in Infinity War comes as a bit of a surprise given the character’s affinity for keeping his adventures relatively Earth-bound when he’s not swinging from buildings around New York City, it certainly isn’t the first time the wall-crawler has tangled with powerful threats from the upper level of Marvel’s villain hierarchy. He famously tangled with a host of villains on a far-off planet during Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars” series in the 1980s , and even inherited some cosmic powers himself during a late-’80s story arc that had him become the temporary wielder of the “Uni-Power” (a powerful force tasked with protecting the universe).

Given that nothing’s been officially confirmed yet about Spider-Man’s involvement in Infinity War, and much of the information comes from a translated interview, nothing is 100-percent confirmed at this point — but it certainly seems likely that Holland’s character will make some sort of appearance.

Set to be directed by Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters May 4, 2018.