Snap and edit pictures like a pro with these great Android photo apps

When cell phone manufacturers began putting digital cameras into their devices some 15 years ago, a quantum leap occurred regarding the device’s functionality. Before this revolution, a cell phone’s role in anyone’s daily life consisted of merely making phone calls, sending text messages, and drafting emails. Today, however, everyone has a high-powered digital camera in their pocket or purse, one capable of taking stunning panoramas at the touch of a finger.

That said, what good is a smartphone camera without the proper apps to make the most of your photos? While the stock camera app on any Android-based smartphone provides an easy way to snap and save pictures, it doesn’t offer quality tools for sprucing up ordinary photos. And while a trip to the Play Store might reveal a host of apps for capturing and editing photos, it isn’t always easy to find the best of the bunch. To help, we sifted through the sea of apps and rounded up our favorites.

Instagram One of the world’s most popular photo applications – and the world’s most popular photo-sharing social network – remains one of Android’s greatest resources for capturing all of life’s picturesque sunsets, peculiar landscapes, and delicious dinners. With access to a host of creative tools and filters, Instagram gives users supreme control over the taking and editing of photos. Once the photo receives its fair share of filters and fades, it can then be uploaded to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, or Tumblr to amass even more likes and Internet karma. Aside from snapping and sending snazzy pics, Instagram users can follow their friends’ accounts – or celebrities and hilarious grandmas – to have a constant rotisserie of new pictures streaming through the home feed. Download now from: Google

VSCO Cam A social media-themed camera application without the fuss of likes and comments, VSCO Cam provides photography lovers a great outlet to share and inspire. With a wide range of presets and photo-altering tools, anybody has the ability to turn everyday landscape shots into a stunning finished product. The app also boasts its own unique processing technology that promises dazzling results not previously seen on Android-based devices. When editing photos, a simple click of the phone’s screen changes the viewer’s perspective between the original shot and the edited final product, allowing for easy before and after comparisons. After editing, users then have the option to share photos across a number of popular social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Download now from: Google

Little Photo Developer Moment’s Little Photo remains one of the highest rated photo apps on the Google Play Store, featuring an extensive list of effects and filters not typically seen within a free application. Little Photo currently touts more than 70 effects and tools, and promises to continue to add to its enormous list with each subsequent update. Users have the ability to stack multiple filters while editing, allowing for a near infinite amount of possibilities and finished products. For added control Little Photo lets users choose between applying a full filter, or just half-applying the intended effect to achieve vastly different results. Little Photo’s easy to use interface and bevy of available effects and tools doesn’t disappoint; this app is a winner. Download now from: Google

Snapseed For a powerful camera application with professional-quality editing tools, look no further than Google’s Snapseed. With a massive amount of editing options, users won’t have a hard time making even the most mundane of photos jump to life. Snapseed gives users ultimate control over their images by including a host of sliders capable of altering a photo’s vignette, blur, temperature, and many others. The app also satisfies fans of the vintage look by providing the option of applying grainy overlays, ’60s-style film reel effects, or its unique Retrolux filter. Snapseed also allows lets you stack effects on any photo, similar to Layers in Photoshop, making it easy to produce a brand-new result each time you edit a photo. Download now from: Google