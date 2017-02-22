The Fujifilm GFX 50S will support tethering — but will see a shipping delay

Why it matters to you The Fujifilm GFX 50S isn't quite available yet, but the camera will have tether capabilities with a new free software.

The highly anticipated Fujifilm medium format mirrorless camera will support camera-to-computer tethering — but consumers will have to wait a little longer for the GFX 50S to ship. On February 22, Fujifilm announced the new tether software, Fujifilm X Aquire, but also released a notice saying the GFX 50S would be slow to ship because of high demand.

The company’s first foray into medium format mirrorless has created quite a buzz in the photography community, leading to a high demand. Fujifilm announced a $6,500 price tag and an “end of February” availability last month, putting the medium format close to the same price as the high-end full frame cameras from Nikon and Canon.

More: The new Fujifilm X-T20 is the X-T2’s fraternal twin, with a friendlier price

Fujifilm’s announcement says that the company will need more time to fulfill those early orders because of high demand. That shipping delay should clear up by the end of March, the company said.

Fujifilm X Acquire is a free program that allows the GFX 50S — as well as the X-T1 and X-T2 — to connect to a computer via a USB cable to transfer images as they’re shot. The program is expected to be available in both a Windows version and a Mac option — for both Mac OS X and Mac OS Sierra.

The program will allow users to save either RAW or JPEG files directly to a computer through that USB connection.

Along with the Fujifilm program, the company also shared that the GFX 50S will also be compatible with the Fujifilm Tether Shooting Plug-in Pro for both Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, as well as the older Windows-only Fujifilm HS-V5 tether program. Unlike the stand-alone program, the Adobe add-ons are $79 to download.

The new X Acquire tethering program will be available to download for free beginning February 28 from Fujifilm’s website.