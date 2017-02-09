From DIY to AAA, 5 easy way to take your passport photos

Applying for your first passport, or renewing an old one? In addition to the documents you need to submit, you’ll also have to provide a photo. But not just any photo will do, as the U.S. Department of State has a list of requirements that must be met. Not meeting one could result in an unwanted — and unfortunate — delay.

More: 9 laptop bags for travelers who want to get through security in style

There are two ways to take a passport photo: do it yourself for free, or utilize a service for a fee, such as a nearby pharmacy’s photo center. Choosing one will depend on your timing and budget, as well as the amount of effort you want to put in. Regardless of which option you pick, you’ll be jetting off to somewhere far in no time.

Why do you need a passport?

Simply put, a passport allows you travel outside the country and re-enter upon your return. A passport serves as both a proof of identity and citizenship. Possessing a passport is required when you travel outside the United States or its territories.

A passport also works as the ultimate photo I.D. Should you misplace your driver’s license or you need a second proof of identification, a passport is universally accepted, whether you’re flying domestically or trying to get into a club.