Sleek and simple Savannah camera bag keeps your gear easy to access

Keeping a camera and a spare lens handy is simpler and sleeker with Ona’s latest bag. On sale beginning Wednesday, the Savannah is a small crossbody bag designed for a mirrorless camera (as well as some smaller DSLRs) with an extra lens.

The bag is handcrafted with full-grain leather, paired with antique brass hardware. The attached strap can be worn crossbody or over one shoulder, with a buckle-adjustable length.

On the inside, a padded divider keeps the camera and extra lens secure, or the divider can be removed to accommodate a larger DSLR or other larger items. The interior, measuring about 8.5 inches wide,6 inches tall and 4.5 inches deep, uses a close-cell foam padding to keep the contents safe from bumps. The flap-style closure uses magnets to keep the bag closed while still allowing for quick access to gear.

Outside, the Savannah has a zipping pocket at the back, which also has two credit card-sized slots inside. A matching key ring clasp is also included or can be removed with a simple snap button.

While the bag is compact, the real leather construction makes the bag tip the scale to just over a pound. Ona says the bag is designed for the on-the-go photographer, offering quick access to gear in a bag that is compact enough for everyday use.

The bag launches with a retail price of $219 and is only available in black. Founded in 2010, Ona is a New York-based company that focuses on designing camera bags that are both functional and stylish. The bags are hand-crafted and inspired by founder Tracy Foster’s vision of carrying a camera every day without a bulky camera bag.