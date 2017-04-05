Instagram videos too one dimensional? Add some soul with these five apps that combine video and audio

VidLab is a versatile, tool-laden editing app that can do just about anything you ask of it. Want to add text to a video? Done. Instagram filters not good enough? VidLab has its own set that you can apply. The app also allows you to choose any audio file from your device to cut and lay over your video, as well as a suite of in-app sound effects. You can also choose to record original audio on the spot. The app even includes an option that lets you search iTunes for audio files, though you’ll have to purchase one if you want to use it. The only drawbacks are that the app is exclusive to iOS — sorry, Android users! — and that you have to shell out a few bucks if you want to remove the VidLab watermark.

Videoshop ($2)

Videoshop brings all the same tricks to the table as the aforementioned VidLab, plus a few of its own. Though it’s not free, a mere $2 buys you a powerful editing app that supports 1080p video. You can also flip videos horizontally, combine multiple clips into one, add animated transitions from clip to clip, and make Vine-esque stop motion videos. You can also create copies of videos so you can edit each clip individually, and the app includes dozens of filters and text overlays that allow for ample customization. It’s compatible with iOS 8.0 and above, and Android version 4.3+.

InstaVideo (free)

InstaVideo may not have the bevy of editing tools that VidLab and Videoshop provide, but it’s got a few more options for the music lover in you. Using InstaVideo’s gorgeous user interface, you can adjust the volume of the music you’re adding and fade audio in or out to your liking. The app also claims to support slow-motion videos, though user reviews would suggest that the app may crash if you’re not using the newest hardware. The app even allows you to trim the length of your videos, combine clips, and add transitions.

Background Music For Video (free)

If you’re not interested in trawling through the numerous editing tools available with the previous apps, or if you simply prefer a gimmick-free experience, take a look at Background Music For Video. No, it doesn’t have a catchy name. No, it doesn’t have a sexy interface. But it’ll get the job done, and it’s a great choice for users who just want to quickly add some music to a video without stopping to smell the flowers. Just pick your video, pick your audio file, and set the start and stop parameters. You’ll be all set to upload your new artwork to your Insta profile in no time.

Quik by GoPro (free)

GoPro revolutionized the world of action video, and now the company is looking to revolutionize the world of mobile video editing. Quik will automatically create stories from your pictures and videos, add filters and music, and add one of several unique video edits — like stop-motion, or “slice,” which cuts the screen in half and plays the video one side at a time — to create a masterpiece. Though this may sound intrusive, the app doesn’t force anything, and allows you to change any of the video’s properties.

You can also choose music from your own library, or from the app’s vast selection of songs. You can select or deselect pictures and clips that you want to include as well, and choose which after-effects you’d like to apply. So, if you just want to add some tunes to a quick video of you cooking food, you can do that. Or, if you want to create a full collage of your recordings and pics from a recent ski trip in the Rockies, one replete with filters and effects, you can do that too.

