The Apple Watch Series 3 could launch with two major improvements

The Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch ever released, however there’s always room for improvement. While the Apple Watch Series 2 did improve on the Series 1 in a few key areas, some are looking to the Series 3 to offer what they really want to see.

But what exactly will the release of the Apple Watch Series 3 bring? The device is shaping up to be quite an interesting one. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Design

Many are hoping that the Apple Watch Series 3 will bring with it a major redesign, however if recent reports are anything to go by, unfortunately this may not be the year we see that happen. According to a report from DigiTimes, which sources Chinese publication Economic Daily News, the overall design of the third Apple Watch will remain the same, despite the fact that it will include a few new key features.

What that means is that those hoping for a round Apple Watch may have to wait a little longer, if one is ever released at all. While round smatwatches have become quite a trend in the Android Wear market, the Apple Watch has stuck with a four-cornered form factor.

New features

The report from DigiTimes does mention two key improvements to the Apple Watch Series 3 — performance and battery life. The Apple Watch has never been a high performer and it has always suffered from battery life issues, so improvements in those areas will certainly be welcome changes. Still, the Apple Watch Series 2 battery can generally last for around 2 or more days — so if Apple is seriously focusing on battery life for the Series 3, it’s possible that it’s also introducing new features that could put a bigger drain on the battery.

Release date

So when will we get the new Apple Watch? The report from DigiTimes suggests it will land at some point in the third quarter of this year, meaning that Apple could be shifting to a yearly upgrade cycle for the Apple Watch.

We’ll keep this post updated as we learn more about the Apple Watch Series 3.