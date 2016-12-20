Google faces backlash on top search result claiming Holocaust did not happen

Google is facing some backlash over its most popular product — Search. The first result for a query in the U.K. on whether the Holocaust happened claims it did not — and the result is from a white supremacist website.

The result, first reported by The Guardian, has since been changed. It’s not the first time Google has been in hot water for its auto-complete and search results — an earlier review by The Guardian found how some autocomplete results suggested searching for “are jews evil,” “are women evil,” and “are muslims bad.”

More: Twitter, Facebook, Google being sued by families of Orlando nightclub victims

Worse yet, several top results answered the queries in the affirmative with links to anti-Semitic and hate websites, with one top result even offering reasons as to “why Hitler was one of the good guys.”

Google has fixed some but not all of these results. We reached out to Google, and the company says its mission is to offer users diverse content from a variety of sources, but it doesn’t always “get it right.”

“Google was built on providing people with high-quality and authoritative results for their search queries,” a spokesperson told Digital Trends. “We strive to give users a breadth of diverse content from variety of sources and we’re committed to the principle of a free and open web. Judging which pages on the web best answer a query is a challenging problem and we don’t always get it right.”

When “non-authoritative information” ranks high in its results, the company says it develops scalable and automated methods to fix the problem, “rather than manually removing these one-by-one.”

More: Facebook has a battle plan: Here’s how the social network will fight fake news

“We recently made improvements to our algorithm that will help surface more high quality, credible content on the web,” the spokesperson said. “We’ll continue to change our algorithms over time in order to tackle these challenges.”

Tech companies are increasingly facing criticism for perpetuating fake news, which thrived during the U.S. election. A Buzzfeed News analysis found that “top-performing fake election news stories on Facebook generated more engagement than the top stories from major news outlets” such as the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Facebook and Google are taking the issue seriously and have pledged to fix it — the former’s plan includes hiring a team of fact-checkers to eliminate fake news in its feed.