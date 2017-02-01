The end of email? Slack introduces its Enterprise Grid for large organizations

Why it matters to you While Slack previously seemed better suited to small startups, the messaging platform is proving that it can play with the big guns, too, with its new enterprise solution

Get ready for the biggest group text of your life.

Flying in the face of the notion that there can ever be too many cooks in the kitchen, messaging platform Slack has introduced a new enterprise solution for some of its biggest customers, allowing for companies with thousands of employees to use the chat tool. It’s called Slack Enterprise Grid, and thus far, behemoths like IBM, PayPal, and Capital One are already taking advantage of its functionality.

“Slack should be where that work happens, regardless of a company’s size or shape, which is why we’ve carefully crafted a new enterprise-grade product to bring the power and utility of Slack to large, complex organizations,” the company explained in a blog post announcement. Enterprise Grid promises to be a flexible, adaptable solution that reflects how teams within large companies already collaborate.

But in order to keep things organized, it offers centralized controls, allowing administrators to keep an eye on just one point of visibility in managing the resource. And this latest solution also integrates with other applications commonly used at work, allowing for the messaging hub to be command central for employee communication and beyond.

