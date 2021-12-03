Grid Legends, the latest racing title from Codemasters and EA, which looks to put a few recognizable faces in players’ cars, finally has a release date. Revealed in a new trailer today, the latest entry in the racing franchise is set to launch on February 25, coming in at the tail end of what will be a big month for game releases in 2022 and on the same day as From Software’s Elden Ring.

Today’s trailer for Grid Legends puts its story mode front and center, along with a healthy dose of high-octane racing. The game will feature a career mode titled “Driven to Glory,” that includes over 250 events. The game mode similarly uses real actors instead of motion-capture, bringing real personalities to each driver.

Grid Legends also includes a bevy of other game modes that players should expect from a new entry in the racing franchise. Drift mode is making a return, along with Elimination, which takes drivers in last place out of the race until only one car remains. Players will also be able to make their own races with the game’s Race Creator, which lets them mix and match vehicle classes, times of day, weather conditions, and more.

The game will launch alongside Elden Ring, capping off what is set to be a busy month for fans of any genre on every platform. A suite of titles are releasing across February, including Sifu on February 8, Horizon Forbidden West on February 18, and Dying Light 2 on February 4.

Grid Legends will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S when it launches on February 25.

