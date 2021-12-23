Just got a new Pixel device for your loved ones? Why not add a cool accessory to go along with it?

Today, buying a new smartphone hardly feels enough. You need headphones, chargers, adaptors, covers, screen guards, phone stands, and other utility and decorative stuff to enhance your experience.

The good news? These techie items make for great gifts.

Whether you’re looking for a casual pick-me-up for your colleague this holiday season or combing through the internet for a serious tech-adjacent gift you know your bestie desperately wants, we’ve got you covered.

Ready to go gift shopping? Here’s a list of the best gifts for Pixel users.

Google Pixel Buds

With a stylish design and rich music quality, the Google Pixel Buds are sure to impress any music lovers in your circle. They offer up to 5 hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time on a single charge, which is more than enough for most calls.

The Google Pixel Buds also offer efficient noise cancellation so your loved ones can work in peace even in noisy environments.

Finally, they’re comfortable to wear, easy to carry, and go well with almost any outfit, so your giftee can use these anywhere, anytime.

Google Pixel Stand

Maybe your giftee already has a good pair of earbuds, so why not gift them another accessory they will use daily? Enter the Google Pixel Stand. Said to be compatible with hundreds of Qi-certified devices, the Google Pixel Stand makes for a fine addition to your loved ones’ tech inventory. It’s quiet enough to not disturb your workflow but efficient enough to get the job done.

The best part? Its sleek, minimalistic design lends it a versatile look, so your giftee can place it anywhere without worrying about ruining the decor.

Google Wireless Charger Pixel 3

Does your giftee spend a lot of time on their smartphone? Then get them the Google Wireless Charger Pixel 3 so they never have to worry about their phone dying again. It’s a classic Google fast charger that works well with Nest products. It also lets you set a morning routine with slow-brightening, warm lights to gently wake you up.

But hold up, it gets better. This gift would be ideal for people who enjoy a sense of nostalgia as the charger doubles up as a digital photo frame by displaying images from Google Photos. What else do you need from a charger? It packs the features of several devices into one, making for an all-rounder gift.

Nest Mini

Want another affordable but feature-packed gift for the Pixel users in your life? Then invest in the Nest Mini. This smart speaker offers more than just music capabilities.

It not only lets you play your favorite songs but also offers hands-free access to the Google Assistant and connects you with different apps to suit a wide variety of needs. This way, you don’t have to run around with the phone in your hand all the time.

Have an environmentally-conscious friend in your life? Then we have good news for you. Your giftee would really appreciate the Nest Mini’s eco-friendly design made with recycled materials.

Chromecast

Want to enjoy a cozy night in with movies and popcorn with your loved ones? Then consider gifting them the Chromecast this holiday season. Ultra-useful, affordable, and always in-demand, the Chromecast is the perfect gift for Pixel users who enjoy watching new things.

Supporting 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution at 60 Hz and the HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision HDR formats, the Chromecast has much to offer for both new users and seasoned cinephiles.

More gifts for the Pixel users in your life

This is only a snapshot of the myriad of gifts available in the market for Pixel users. As with any other smartphone, there are tons of accessories that work well with Pixel devices, so don’t limit yourself only to the popular choices.

If your giftee already owns much of this stuff, worry not. There’s always more to choose from. Especially now, during the holiday season when new products are constantly on sale.

Ready to explore more gift options? Here are some more gift ideas you can consider for the Pixel users in your life this holiday season:

Chargers, cables, adaptors: Utility accessories like these are always useful so you can almost never go wrong with buying one for Pixel users. Some great options include: 45W USB-C Power Adapter, Google USB-C to USB-A Cable, and more.





Utility accessories like these are always useful so you can almost never go wrong with buying one for Pixel users. Some great options include: 45W USB-C Power Adapter, Google USB-C to USB-A Cable, and more. Phone cases: Phone cases can be both decorative and quite useful so they make for the perfect holiday gift for tech-loving Pixel users. Some of the best options include: Google Pixel 5 Case, Spigen Liquid Air Armor, and more.





Phone cases can be both decorative and quite useful so they make for the perfect holiday gift for tech-loving Pixel users. Some of the best options include: Google Pixel 5 Case, Spigen Liquid Air Armor, and more. Lenses: If your giftee loves photography, get them a high-quality lens to work with their Pixel device. Popular options include: Lenses from Moment among other finds on Amazon.

Finally, the best thing we can recommend is asking the loved ones in your life what they truly want. Sometimes the best gifts come from being told what’s actually required, rather than you buying something of your own choice. So if, at the end of the day, you’re still confused about what to get the Pixel users in your life, just ask them what they want! Happy shopping!

