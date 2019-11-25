The first batch of early Black Friday deals has arrived, bringing with it hefty savings on everything from the Apple AirPods Pro and Instant Pot DUO60 to the Lenovo IdeaPad 130S and Vizio D-Series 4K TV — with the highlight being a 70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV for just $550, down $350.

Keep in mind that all of these offers are available in limited quantities, so time is of the essence. If you like the look of something, head over to the retailer’s website and start punching in your credit card information. A mere second can be the difference between taking home the deal and missing out.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for a place to keep track of all the finest sales on the shopping bonzana itself come November 29 should peruse our list of the best Black Friday deals. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we recommend making it your one-stop-shop for all the latest savings.

Here’s a look at the best early Black Friday deals available right now:

70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV — $550 ($350 off)

Best Buy has knocked $350 off the mammoth 70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV, dropping it down to only $550 — earning it the title of the cheapest mainstream 70-inch 4K TV in all the land, while also being one of the most feature-rich, bundling all the tools you could ever need, like smart software.

1MORE Stylish — $65 ($35 off)

Digital Trends has teamed up with audio titan 1MORE to slash $35 off the 1MORE Stylish true wireless earbuds, which just so happen to be some of the best in the business, sending the price plummeting down to only $65. Just enter discount code DIGITALTRENDS at checkout to redeem the offer.

Instant Pot DUO60 — $79 ($21 off)

You haven’t lived until you’ve eaten a hearty, slow-cooked meal from an Instant Pot. Simply throw in some ingredients in the morning, season, then leave them to simmer until dinner time. The result? No doubt the tastiest, tenderest meat and most flavorsome vegetables you’ve ever tasted.

Apple Watch Series 3 (Cellular + GPS) — $200 ($180 off)

The Apple Watch Series 3 isn’t the most current Apple Watch on the shelves (that would be the Apple Watch Series 5), but it does present the best value for money, offering access to nearly the same suite of features for a fraction of the cost — and with $180 off the 38mm variant, it’s a no-brainer.

14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 130s — $179 ($141 off)

Student? Look no further than this incredible deal on the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 130s that sees it on sale for just $179, a fantastic offer considering it’s bordering on cheap at the usual $250. Now factor in a year’s free access to Microsoft Office 365 ($70), and — ding, ding, ding — we have a winner.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $235 ($15 off)

Deals on the latest Apple hardware are about as rare as hen’s teeth, so this fantastic offer on the brand-new AirPods Pro — the latest AirPods in the company’s stable, introducing noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit — is not to be missed.

50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV — $248 ($180 off)

With a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD screen, multi-format HDR, and Google’s Chromecast built-in for one-click access to all the leading streaming services (think: Netflix), the Vizio D-Series is one of the best budget 4K TVs on the shelves — and that’s when it’s not on sale. With $180 off, it’s a must-have.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (Two-Pack) — $100 ($60 off)

What’s better than one Amazon Echo Show 5? Two Amazon Echo Show 5’s, of course. Usually $80 each, QVC is selling a bundle of two for $100. That’s $60 off. Plus, first time shoppers can get an extra 10% off with discount code TAKE10, dropping the total price to $90 and bumping the savings up to $70.

