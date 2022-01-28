  1. Apple

How to use Continuity Markup and Sketch

Sandy Writtenhouse
By

With Apple’s Continuity features for Mac, iPhone, and iPad, you can seamlessly move to another device, continuing where you leave off. This includes things like AirPlay, Handoff, AirDrop, and Universal Clipboard.

To make the most of it, though, you need to know how to use Continuity Markup and Continuity Sketch. With Markup, you can use your iPhone or iPad to make annotations and markups on a document or image and have it display on Mac. With Sketch, you can create a drawing on your mobile device that pops into a document on your Mac.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Mac computer

  • iPhone (optional)

  • iPad (optional)

Requirements for Continuity Markup and Sketch

To get started, make sure that you’re using compatible devices. You can check Apple’s list for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac you use. Then, confirm that you have the following in place:

  • You’re signed into iCloud on all devices using the same Apple ID.
  • You have both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled.
  • Your iPhone is running iOS 13 or later.
  • Your iPad is running iPadOS or later.
  • Your Mac is running MacOS Catalina or later.

If you have everything in order, it’s time to put these continuity features to work! You can use the features in Apple’s apps like Notes, Messages, Mail, Pages, and TextEdit. Some third-party apps also support these continuity features.

How to use Continuity Markup

Have you ever wanted to sign a PDF or annotate an image with your iPhone or iPad, but use it on your Mac? Continuity Markup is the ideal tool for bringing markups from your mobile device to your computer.

Step 1: Select the item you want to mark up in Finder on your Mac.

Step 2: Press your Space Bar to open a preview and click the Markup icon in the toolbar. Alternatively, you can right-click the item and select Quick Actions > Markup.

Markup in the Finder Quick Actions menu.

Step 3: In the Markup toolbar at the top, click the Annotate button. If you have more than one connected device, choose the one you want to use.

Devices available for Continuity Markup.

Step 4: The Markup window will automatically open on the device you select. You can then use your finger or Apple Pencil to make your annotations. In this example, we’re using an iPad.

The Markup window automatically displayed on iPad.

Step 5: You’ll see the same Markup tools as if you were using Markup without the continuity feature. Select a pen, pencil, or marker, choose a color, or use the plus sign to insert text, a signature, or shape.

Markup window and tools on iPad.

Step 6: As you mark up the document or image on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll see the changes in real time on your Mac.

how to use continuity markup sketch mac rectangle

Step 7: When you finish, tap Done on your mobile device.

Finished markups on iPad.

Step 8: To save the changes, click Done on your Mac.

Finished markups on Mac.

How to use Continuity Sketch

If you like drawing items on your iPhone or iPad for use on your Mac, this feature is for you. You can request the sketch using your Mac, create it on your mobile device, and then use it on MacOS for whatever you like.

Step 1: Open the app where you want to insert the sketch and do one of the following:

  • Go to File > Insert from iPhone or iPad > Add Sketch from the menu bar.
  • Go to Insert > Insert from iPhone or iPad > Add Sketch from the menu bar. This applies to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.
  • Click the Media button in the toolbar to select Add Sketch for the device.
Media list with devices to Add Sketch on Mac.

Step 2: The Sketch window will automatically open on the device you select. Then use your finger or Apple Pencil to draw your picture. We’re using an iPad for this example as well.

You have most of the same tools as in the Markup window. Choose a pen or pencil, change the color, or use the undo and redo arrows. When you finish, tap Done on your mobile device.

Finished sketch on iPad.

Step 3: Unlike Continuity Markup, you won’t see the progress of your drawing on Mac. You’ll only see the finished product after you tap Done on iPhone or iPad.

how to use continuity markup sketch mac pages add done

Continuity Markup and Continuity Sketch are convenient tools for annotations, signatures, or drawings. You can have your Mac work with your mobile devices to get the exact documents or images you need.

Editors' Recommendations

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is $200 cheaper at Walmart today

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus cleaning a wooden floor.

Shop Chromebooks for as low as $119 at this Best Buy sale

The Acer Chromebook 311 in silver.

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

The 14-inch HP Pavilion Laptop with icons on the screen.

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $600 — over $400 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

The best racing games for Xbox Series X

best xbox one x games forza horizon 4 review 12

Nvidia’s enigmatic GA103 GPU finally spotted in the wild

The first appearance of Nvidia's GA103 GPU from a RTX 3080 Ti laptop.

Dell is having a crazy sale on high-end gaming monitors

Alienware AW2521HFL 25-inch gaming monitor in white.

Samsung and Apple dominated the smartphone market in 2021

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max

Best gaming deals for February 2022

father and son playing video games

Elden Ring will have multiple endings and new game plus mode

elden-ring-release-date-trailer-gameplay-story-news

Unionization at Activision: Everything you need to know

Operator using the OTs SMG in Warzone.

Best video game deals for February 2022

Intel Arc Alchemist leaks again with fresh benchmarks

A render of an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.