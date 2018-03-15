Digital Trends

No one has played every video game. Not even the experts. Whether it’s money, time, or you simply aren’t interested. Everyone creates their own gaming history, and that history rarely syncs up perfectly with the pantheon of all-time, must-play games.

In Backlog, Digital Trends’ gaming team goes back to spend time with the important games we never got around to playing. We’ll look back at old games with new eyes to see if we can find whatever got everyone so excited back when they were having their moment.

Devil May Cry

It's really stupid. But 'Devil May Cry' spawned much smarter offspring

By Will Fulton - Mar 15, 2018
Super Mario Bros. 3

The art in 'Super Mario Bros. 3' kept me away for 20 years. That was a mistake

By Gabe Gurwin - Mar 2, 2018

