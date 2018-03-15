No one has played every video game. Not even the experts. Whether it’s money, time, or you simply aren’t interested. Everyone creates their own gaming history, and that history rarely syncs up perfectly with the pantheon of all-time, must-play games.

In Backlog, Digital Trends’ gaming team goes back to spend time with the important games we never got around to playing. We’ll look back at old games with new eyes to see if we can find whatever got everyone so excited back when they were having their moment.