Bellroy wallet-inspired bags are designed to carry tech without the bulk

Why it matters to you When every inch matters, the new slim bags from Bellroy carry tech without the bulk.

Bellroy might be known for its slim wallet designs, but the company is now expanding into bags. On September 27, Bellroy launched its first set of bags, carrying over the idea of less bulk into bags designed for work and play. The new Bellroy bags includes six bags with versatile carry options and dedicated pockets for tech like laptops and smartphones.

“With wallets, every millimeter matters,” said Bellroy co-founder Andy Fallshaw. “If cards don’t fit perfectly or there’s any dead space, you notice. Being fanatical about how contents sit and stack and play together means that, as we scale that up to bags, we can design pieces with less bulk and better freedom.”

The new series starts by adding two everyday backpacks to a growing number of tech-focused backpacks. The classic backpack uses the familiar front zip design but adds new tech pockets as well as lumbar support. The bag accommodates a 15-inch laptop as well as sporting a iPad sleeve and an external quick access pocket for valuables like a smartphone or wallet.

The slim backpack is designed with a top-open style with a magnetic clasp, and is designed as a minimalist, streamlined bag. Fitting a 15-inch laptop in a padded sleeve, the bag is able to keep its contents dry in the rain.

The new line also includes two slim work bags, one a vertically oriented slim work tote and the other a slim but traditionally sized work bag. Both fit a 15-inch laptop and have a smaller soft-lined pocket for smaller devices.

The lineup finishes out with two dual carry bags. The duo totepack can be worn as a backpack or carried as a tote while the duo work bag can be carried tote-style or over the shoulder. Both bags use weather-resistant fabric and zippers and can accommodate laptops up to 15 inches in size.

“Bellroy has always loved bags,” said James Jeffrey, a Bellroy designer. “The core design team has been built on bag designers and soft goods enthusiasts, so we’ve been keen to move into designing bags. A lot of the considerations of storage and access that are developed in the bag world have informed our wallet designs. Now it is time for our years of design focus in wallets to impact our take on bags.”

The new collection is now selling on bellroy.com, with list prices starting at $150.