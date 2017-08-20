Jeff Immelt could be Uber’s new CEO, and he has his work cut out for him

Why it matters to you After months without a leader, Uber is eager for someone new to take the reins. And it could be Jeff Immelt.

After a tumultuous several months, complete with resignations, lawsuits, and plenty of bad blood, it looks like Uber is finally nearing new leadership. As first reported by Recode, it would appear that the former chairman of General Electric, Jeff Immelt, has emerged as the top candidate to take on the reins at Uber. According to sources, the majority of Uber’s board has decided to back the experienced executive.

While there are apparently two other contenders still in consideration (neither of them, by the way, is a woman), a final decision is fast approaching. Uber’s directors are expected to vote on a new CEO within the next two weeks, and whichever candidate wins the majority will certainly have his work cut out for him. Although the hope is that the final vote will be unanimous, it doesn’t necessarily have to be (nor is it guaranteed to be).

“We know it is never going to be a perfect choice, but everyone is becoming exhausted,” one person close to the situation said, as per Recode. “We need someone with the skills to move us along.”