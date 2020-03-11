  1. News

Uber could suspend accounts for riders and drivers with coronavirus

By

Uber is working with various public health organizations in deciding whether or not to temporarily suspend the accounts of riders and drivers if they test positive for COVID-19, also commonly referred to as the coronavirus. 

The rideshare company is working closely with public health officials in every state to decide if those who tested positive or have come in contact with the coronavirus should have their accounts suspended. Public health organizations can reach out to Uber’s Law Enforcement Response Team (ULERT) with information on individuals who have contracted the virus.

Uber didn’t say how long accounts would be suspended, but the coronavirus incubation period is about five to 14 days according to the World Health Organization, so it could be assumed to last at least two weeks or longer. Last month, Uber suspended 240 user accounts in Mexico based on people who may have come in contact with the virus, reported Reuters. 

The company sent out an email on Tuesday, March 10, encouraging riders and drivers to prioritize their health over anything else right now. 

“We are always working to help keep everyone who uses Uber safe. We have a dedicated global team, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, working to respond in every market where we operate around the world. We remain in close contact with local public health authorities and will continue to follow their guidance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” an Uber spokesperson told Digital Trends. 

ULERT has also been working with an epidemiologist to ensure their efforts and recommendations are medically correct when it comes to suspending accounts. The ULERT is available to reach 24/7. 

The company’s detailed policy on the coronavirus also includes providing drivers with disinfectant supplies (while supplies last) and giving people the option to have food delivery left at their door to limit person-to-person contact. 

In total, there have been more than 121,260 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 4,373 confirmed deaths. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, but there have been confirmed cases in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and more countries around the globe. It has caused massive travel discrepancies, tech company closures, significant event cancellations, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Online dashboard tracks the spread of coronavirus cases globally

E3 2020 gaming expo officially canceled due to coronavirus

e3 logo

The wait for the Nikon D6 gets even longer, due to the coronavirus

nikon d6 announced full width lifestyle flagship

Worker infected with coronavirus prompts Facebook to close Seattle office

Facebook

Xbox Series X vs. PS5: What do we know so far?

xbox one outsells playstation 4 black friday wii u trails far behind controllers

Samsung’s new cast of 8K and 4K QLED TVs is dizzying

Samsung 2020 TVs

How to download Android 10

Uber app offers a new way to contact emergency services

Google Maps wants businesses to add coronavirus information

This awesome drone station could be coming to a hospital near you

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Montblanc’s Summit 2 Plus is a luxury smartwatch with 4G LTE

montblanc summit 2 plus news

How to watch the UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson livestream with ESPN+ PPV

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson: Press on ESPN+

New York Auto Show postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Life Fitness adds Samsung Galaxy Watch integration to cardio workout machines