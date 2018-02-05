2018 Dodge Charger lineup offers muscle car lovers a wealth of options

The 2018 Dodge Charger lineup lives up to the brand’s self-proclaimed title of America’s only 4-door muscle car. Ten trim levels range from the base 300-horsepower Charger SXT with rear-wheel drive to the screaming-for-the-fun-of-it 707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat. These new Chargers are ready to show their mettle and shred their tires whenever and wherever you desire.

What’s new for 2018

The most notable Charger changes for 2018 are in the lower price/performance trim segment. Last year’s Charger SE is gone. For 2018, four trims are equipped with a Pentastar V6 engine — the rear-wheel drive Charger SXT and SXT Plus and all-wheel drive Charger GT and GT Plus.

All 2018 Charger models have rearview cameras and rear parking assistance. The base-level infotainment system starting with the Charger SXT has a 7-inch touchscreen display for the Uconnect 4 system and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other 2018 changes include new colors, badges, trim accents, and wheels, plus new brake options on specific models.

2018 Dodge Charger engines

Dodge uses four engines in five different states of tuning for the 10 newest Chargers. All are paired with a TorqueFlight 8-speed automatic transmission.

The SXT, SXT Plus, GT, and GT Plus Chargers have a 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engine. This engine is tuned to produce 292 horsepower at 6,350 rpm and 260 pound-feet at 4,800 rpm on the SXT and SXT Plus trims and 300-hp and 264-lb-ft of torque at the same rev levels on the GT AWD and GT Plus all-wheel drive (AWD) trims.

The 3.6-liter V6 uses regular gasoline. On Charger real-wheel drive SXT and SXT Plus models, the Environmental Protection Agency rating is 19 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined driving. Charger GT and GT Plus models with AWD are rated 18 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 21 mpg in combined driving.

Charger R/T and Daytona trims use a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 rated at 370 hp at 5,250 RPM and 395 lb-ft of torque at 4,200 rpm. The EPA fuel economy ratings are 16 mpg for city driving, 25 mpg on the highway, and 19 mpg combined. You can use regular gas, but Dodge recommends midrange 89 octane for the 5.7-liter Hemi.

A 6.4-liter HEMI V8 powers the Charger R/T Scat Pack, Daytona 392 and SRT 392 models. This engine cranks 485 hp at 6,100 rpmand 475 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,100 rpm. This engine runs best on 91 octane gas. The 6.4L Hemi’s EPA fuel economy rating is 15 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway, and 18 mpg combined.

The Charger SRT Hellcat’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8 delivers 707 hp at 6,000 rpm and 650 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. The Charger SRT Hellcat’s EPA mileage ratings — 13 mpg in the city, 22 mpg for highway driving, and 16 mpg combined — surprised many people. The concept of a production sedan that turns in 11-second quarter miles and hits 22 mpg on the highway remains a head-scratcher.

Here’s a quick table of the model and engine matchups:

Engine/Model pairs 3.6L V6 5.7L Hemi V8 6.4L Hemi V8 6.2L Supercharged V8 Charger SXT 292 hp Charger SXT Plus 292 hp Charger GT 300 hp Charger GT Plus 300 hp Charger R/T 370 hp Charger Daytona 370 hp Charger R/T Scat Pack 485 hp Charger Daytona 392 485 hp Charger SRT 392 485 hp Charger SRT Hellcat 707 hp

2018 Dodge Charger tech

Chargers, like all muscle cars, are designed for speed, but the handling matters, too. This year’s Chargers have electronic stability control, antilock brakes, brake assist, and hill start assist as standard equipment.

All Chargers have rearview cameras with backup assist gridlines shown on the infotainment system display. Rear parking assistance is also included with every trim. Blindspot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is standard on the Charger SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat but optional on all other trims.

Other passive safety and driver assist features are available either as a package or individually for all but the bottom (SXT) and top (Hellcat) trims. Dodge’s decision to exclude two models may have been made based on very different factors. The plan could be to give potential SXT buyers incentive to step up at least one trim level. The Dodge speed mavens possibly also figure that Hellcat owners prefer to be in total control of acceleration, braking, and steering — even when they’re not on the track.

The three tables below list which safety and assist tech features are standard, optional, or not available for each trim. The standard features are in bold for clarity.

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Charger SXT 2018 Charger SXT Plus 2018 Charger GT 2018 Charger GT Plus Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Standard Parking assistance — rear Standard Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path alert Optional Optional Optional Optional Adaptive cruise control with stop Not available Optional Not available Optional Auto high-beam headlamp Not available Optional Not available Not available Lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert Not available Optional Not available Optional Full speed forward collision warning with active braking Not available Optional Optional Optional

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Charger R/T 2018 Charger Daytona 2018 Charger R/T Scat Pack Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Parking assistance — rear Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path alert Optional Optional Optional Adaptive cruise control with stop Optional Optional Optional Auto high-beam headlamp Optional Optional Optional Lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert Optional Optional Optional Full speed forward collision warning with active braking Optional Optional Optional

Passive Safety/Driver Assist Features 2018 Charger Daytona 392 2018 Charger SRT 392 2018 Charger SRT Hellcat Rearview camera with backup assist gridlines Standard Standard Standard Parking assistance — rear Standard Standard Standard Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path alert Optional Standard Standard Adaptive cruise control with stop Optional Optional Not available Auto high-beam headlamp Optional Optional Not available Lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert Optional Optional Not available Full speed forward collision warning with active braking Optional Optional Not available

How to choose a 2018 Dodge Charger

The Charger models range from a starting price of $28,495 for the Charger SXT to $67,995 for the Charger SRT Hellcat. Within that range, there is power aplenty within the 10 engine and styling configurations. As you work your way through the models, you may find the point where spending more for a slight increase in performance either breaks the budget or doesn’t make sense.

2018 Dodge Charger SXT

The lineup begins with the Charger SXT, starting price $28,495. In addition to the V6 engine tuned for 292 hp, the RWD SXT includes FCA’s Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Keyless access and push-button start and stop including remote vehicle starting are standard. The XT has 17-inch silver-painted aluminum wheels, the smallest of the lineup.

An extra $2,000 puts you in the 2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus, starting price $30,495. The SXT Plus beefs up the infotainment with Uconnect 4C with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM satellite radio, and six premium Alpine speakers. The upgrade also includes 18-inch aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and LED fog lamps. One more SXT version, for three more $1,000 bills, or $33,495, buys the SXT Plus — Leather, with 20-inch carbon wheels, HID headlights, heated and ventilated leather sports seats, a heated leather steering wheel, and memory settings for the seats and mirrors.

2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD

Add another $2,000 to your budget for the 2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD, starting price $32,495. The GT AWD bumps up the V6 to 300 hp and adds an advanced all-wheel drive with front axle disconnect. Other improvements on the GT AWD’s upgrade list include a performance leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifts, a three-piece body color spoiler, and 19-inch aluminum wheels.

2018 Dodge Charger GT Plus AWD

Ramp up the GT for the 2018 Dodge Charger GT Plus AWD, starting price $35,495. The GT Plus gains heated and ventilated Nappa leather-trimmed seats, high-intensity headlights (HID), and LED accent lights.

Trim 2018 Charger SXT 2018 Charger SXT Plus 2018 Charger GT AWD 2018 Charger GT Plus Base price $28,495 $30,495 $32,495 $35,495 Drive wheels Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive All-wheel drive Base engine 3.6L Pentastar V6 3.6L Pentastar V6 3.6L Pentastar V6 3.6L Pentastar V6 Base horsepower 292 hp @ 6,350 RPM 292 hp @ 6,350 RPM 300 hp @ 6,350 RPM 300 hp @ 6,350 RPM Base torque 260 lb-ft @ 4,800 RPM 260 lb-ft @ 4,800 RPM 264 lb-ft @ 4,800 RPM 264 lb-ft @ 4,800 RPM Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons Fuel economy 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway/23 mpg combined 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway/23 mpg combined 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway/21 mpg combined 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway/21 mpg combined Base wheels 17-inch 18-inch 19-inch 19-inch Body style 4-door sedan 4-door sedan 4-door sedan 4-door sedan Seat upholstery Cloth Leather Sport cloth Leather

2018 Dodge Charger R/T

Moving up the performance chain with a $34,995 starting price, the Charger R/T gains the 370-hp 5.7L Hemi V8 with an electronically controlled active exhaust system. The R/T also adds a three-piece body-color rear spoiler, leather-wrapped performance steering wheel with paddle shifters, and 20-inch wheels.

2018 Dodge Charger Daytona

The 2018 Dodge Charger Daytona, starting price $38,995, has the same engine as the R/T but adds a Mopar cold-air intake with a conical air filter, performance hood, fascias, spoiler, Dodge performance pages, and cockpit-controlled presets for the engine, transmission, steering, and more. The Daytona also sports heated and ventilated Nappa leather-trimmed performance seats with alcantara suede inserts, 20-inch lightweight forged aluminum wheels, and satin black exterior graphics.

2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack

Next in the performance hierarchy is the 2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, starting price $39,995. The R/T Scat Pack has a 485-hp 6.4L Hemi V8, Brembo 4-piston brakes, electronically controlled active exhaust, a performance spoiler, 180-mph speedometer (up from 160-mph), and heated cloth performance seats.

Trim 2018 Charger R/T 2018 Charger Daytona 2018 Charger R/T Scat Pack Base price $35,495 $38,995 $39,995 Drive wheels Front Front Front Base engine 5.7-liter HEMI V8 5.7-liter HEMI V8 6.4-liter HEMI V8 Base horsepower 370 hp @ 5,250 RPM 370 hp @ 5,250 RPM 485 hp @ 6,100 RPM Base torque 395 lb-ft @ 4,200 RPM 395 lb-ft @ 4,200 RPM 475 lb-ft @ 4,100 RPM Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Fuel Regular gas OK, midgrade 89 octane recommended Regular gas OK, midgrade 89 octane recommended Regular gas OK, midgrade 89 octane recommended Fuel capacity 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons 18.5 gallons Fuel economy 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway/19 mpg combined 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway/19 mpg combined 15 mpg city/25 mpg highway/18 mpg combined Base wheels 20-inch 20-inch 20-inch Body style 4-door sedan 4-door sedan 4-door sedan Seat upholstery Sport cloth Perforated suede leather Cloth performance seats

2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 392

The 2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 392, starting price $44,995, adds performance and luxury. Standard upgrade features include Brembo 6-piston front and 4-piston rear high-performance brakes, Mopar cold-air intake with conical air filter, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, distinct interior and exterior accents, and heated and ventilated Nappa leather performance seats with Alcantara suede inserts.

2018 Dodge Charger SRT 392

Make a big jump in goodies and price tag with the 2018 Dodge Charger SRT 392, starting price $51,145. The SRT has the 485-hp engine enhanced with SRT drive modes and performance pages including launch control, shift light control, and valet mode. Six-piston front and 4-piston rear Brembo high-performance brakes are augmented with a 3-mode high-performance Bilstein adaptive damping suspension to keep you flat and level.

The SRT 392 gains heated and ventilated Laguna-trimmed SRT-embossed performance seats, an SRT flat-bottom-heated steering wheel, and wider 20-inch low gloss back lightweight aluminum wheels with 275mm Pirelli tires. The included Uconnect 4C Nav infotainment system will help you find your way with its integrated navigation system.

2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

At the top of the lineup, the 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, starting price $67,995, holds the most bragging rights. With the notorious 707-hp, 650-lb-ft of torque supercharged 6.2L Hemi SRT Hellcat V8, the Charger SRT Hellcat is for serious driving.

The SRT Hellcat has 6-piston Brembos all around with large 15.4-inch vented and slotted rotors, a 3-mode high-performance Bilstein adaptive-damping suspension, air induction hood with dual heat extractors, and much more.

In addition to SRT-tuned drive modes and performance pages with launch control, shift light control, and a valet mode, the Hellcat comes with two key fobs, black and red. The black key fob restricts the engine to 500-hp and restricts full-out drive modes and fun tricks like launch control — consider this the valet fob. The red key fob unlocks everything, so this is the one you do not want to let out of your sight.