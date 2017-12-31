Broken down but not out: What to pack in a car emergency kit

Driving is one of those daily activities that we typically take for granted, thanks in part to how reliable cars have gotten over time. That said, while “breakdowns” might be far less common than they used to be, things still happen and it’s important to always be prepared in an emergency when on the road. That’s why it’s crucial to keep a car emergency kit in your car at all times.

As anyone who has ever broken down on the interstate (or even worse, on a rural backroad) knows, there are few situations remotely as helpless and frustrating. Today, most if not all vehicles come with a basic car jack and spare tire, an emergency tire patch and inflator kit to deal with the most common type of “breakdown,” a flat tire. But there are countless situations where these necessities are exceedingly useless, and you’ll need more than the ability to just fix a flat.

There are plenty of tried-and-true tools to have at your disposal when you breakdown, and even a few lesser-known gadgets and tricks. With these helpful utilities, you’ll be able to stay cool under pressure, even if you are a little overheated under the hood.

Here are 14 essentials to pack in your car emergency kit.

Primary emergency kit items

Essential car emergency gadgets

Other items to consider

Backup fluids — namely oil and coolant — can also be helpful in a pinch. However, there are also a few items you might consider as part of your seasonal emergency kit. With the onset of winter comes a slew of potential breakdown scenarios. If a sudden snow storm hits and leaves you stranded, it might be worth your while to have a day’s supply of bottled water and non-perishables stowed. Similarly, blankets should also be incorporated into your emergency kit, just in case you’re stuck roadside during a cold front.

Cat litter is another convenient, albeit lesser-known, emergency kit staple. Cat litter is naturally absorbent. If your car becomes stuck in ice, snow, or mud, apply a liberal amount of litter in front of and behind the wheels to not only absorb excess moisture but to also create optimal traction.

Should these all seem like too much work for you, no problem! There are all-in-one emergency roadside kits that feature most if not all of the items mentioned here in this list. Ranging from less than $20 to as much as $75, most of these kits come with a first aid box, jumper cables, a heavy duty tow rope or strap, a reflective safety triangle, a battery-powered flashlight, and other nicks and knacks that you probably didn’t think you’d ever need, but would absolutely find useful that one time you might need them.

