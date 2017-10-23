T is for touring — Porsche entices connoisseurs with the 911 Carrera T

Why it matters to you By throwing its bucket in the history well, Porsche builds a touring-oriented 911 that blends sportiness and usability.

Porsche is again expanding the 911 family with a purist-oriented model named 911 Carrera T. The nameplate — which stands for “touring” and not “turbo” — is a tribute to the original 911 T introduced in 1968.

T might as well stand for turbo this time around, because the Carrera T’s heart is a turbocharged, 3.0-liter flat-six engine rated at 370 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. It channels its output to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual transmission, though a dual-clutch automatic is available at an extra cost. The sprint from zero to 60 mph takes 4.3 seconds with the manual gearbox, and four seconds flat with the automatic and the launch control system engaged.

The flat-six is also found in the regular Carrera, but the similarities between the entry-level 911 and the T stop there; the new model is offered with a number of performance- and handling-enhancing options not available on the model it’s based on. Every T model comes standard with a sport suspension named Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which lowers the ride height and provides more dynamic handling. There is also a shorter gear lever, a mechanical rear differential lock, and a shorter transaxle ratio for improved acceleration. Rear-wheel steering (an option normally reserved for more expensive 911s) is available at an extra cost.

The modifications aren’t all mechanical; Porsche went to considerable lengths to save weight whenever possible. Fabric straps replace the interior door handles, engineers removed a good chunk of the sound-deadening material, and every piece of glass beyond the B-pillar is thinner than on the standard Carrera. The modern-day 911 T tips the scale at 3,142 pounds, a figure that represents an 11-pound decrease over the base 911 Carrera.

For car-spotters, there are several ways to tell the T apart from other 911s like the variant it’s based on and the GTS. Keep an eye out for a model-specific spoiler attached to the front end, 20-inch alloy wheels taken from the Carrera S, and gray accents all around. The cabin receives sport seats for the front passengers and a sport steering wheel, among other enhancements like the aforementioned door straps. Bucket seats are found on the list of options.

The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T is already available to order from dealers nationwide. Pricing starts at $102,100 before a mandatory $1,050 destination charge is factored in. Porsche expects the first cars will arrive in showrooms in March of next year. It’s a regular production model, unlike the 911 R, so demand won’t surpass supply.