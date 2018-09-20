Digital Trends
Cars

BMW’s redesigned Z4 gets two turbocharged engines, long list of tech features

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 15
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4
2019 BMW Z4

BMW has released full details on its 2019 Z4, the long-awaited redesign of the German automaker’s two-seat sports car. The 2019 BMW Z4 was unveiled at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, but BMW only showed the special First Edition model commemorating the new Z4’s launch. Now we have information on the rest of the Z4 lineup.

In the United States, the Z4 will be offered in base sDrive30i Roadster and high-end M40i Roadster trim (an sDrive20i model will be offered in other markets). The sDrive30i will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, sending 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. That will get the Z4 from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, according to BMW.

The Z4 M40i packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, producing 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. BMW claims this version will do zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and both variants have a top speed of 155 mph. The M40i also gets standard M Sport suspension and brakes, as well as an electronically-controlled M Sport differential (these features are available as options on the sDrive30i). The only available transmission on both variants is an eight-speed automatic.

The Z4 also gets its fair share of tech features. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system includes a 12.3-inch instrument-cluster display screen and 10.25-inch central display screen, manipulated using the latest version of BMW’s iDrive controller and a series of haptic controls. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay but not Android Auto, and includes capability for over-the-air software updates.

Driver-assist features including forward collision warning, low-speed autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning are standard. An optional Driving Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, speed limit information, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. A “Back-up Assistant” feature can automatically steer while reversing for up to 150 feet. All the driver has to do its accelerate or brake, according to BMW.

The BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster will arrive in March 2019 as a 2019 model, while the Z4 M40i Roadster will follow later in the year as a 2020 model. Pricing for both variants will be revealed at a later date. BMW will also offer the limited-run First Edition, which is based on the M40i, at the time of that variant’s launch. Stay tuned for a new Toyota Supra based on the Z4’s platform as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric cars of 2018
2018 alfa romeo stelvio quadrifoglio review feat
Product Review

Alfa Romeo delivers the quintessential Italian high-performance SUV

Alfa’s Romeo’s Ferrari-powered sport utility delivers hair-raising straight-line performance, admirable capability in the corners, and head-turning style, but comes up a bit short in a few key areas.
Posted By Bradley Iger
alexa amazon echo header
Smart Home

Amazon reportedly will introduce an Alexa-enabled microwave, amp, and more

Amazon's Fall 2018 Alexa device rollout is about to begin, sources say. Look for an Alexa microwave, an amplifier, receiver, and subwoofer, and an Alexa voice-responsive device for your car. Amazon is maximizing its voice-command presence.
Posted By Bruce Brown
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers tesla recalls over 100 000 model s vehicles
Cars

Elon Musk: Tesla is bringing most collision repair in-house, outsiders too slow

Dissatisfied with third-party collision repair shops, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the firm is bring most repair work in-house. The goal is a car as good or better than new with repair completed in under an hour.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Audi e-tron
Cars

Audi is finally taking the wraps off its Tesla-fighting e-tron electric SUV

The 2019 Audi e-tron is an electric SUV aimed at the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mercedes-Benz EQC. It's Audi's first mass-market electric car, but will it make a good first impression?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Volkswagen Jetta land-speed record car
Cars

Volkswagen built a 210-mph Jetta, and broke a land-speed record with it

A modified 2019 Volkswagen Jetta just set a land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in the G/BGC class. Boasting a 600-horsepower engine, the Jetta hit 210 mph on the salt.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
noveto seat individual audio stream and collaborate on a new car system 001 hq
Emerging Tech

Smart sound system will give every car passenger their own wireless audio stream

Can't agree on what to listen to in the car? Imagine if each passenger could get their own way, courtesy of a personal audio stream — no headphones required. Sounds impossible, but it's almost here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
worlds first passive anti frosting surface frozen windshield
Emerging Tech

No more scraping? Anti-frosting advance could mark end of frozen windshields

Hate frozen windshields in winter? Researchers at Virginia Tech may have found a way to banish them for good, thanks to the world’s first passive anti-frosting surface. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Ferrari Monza SP1
Cars

Ferrari’s latest special editions are stripped down, old-school sports cars

The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are inspired by some of the Italian automaker's most legendary sports cars. They mix old school rawness with modern carbon fiber construction and 789-horsepower V12 power.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lucid Motors Air
News

Lucid Motors accepts $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabian fund

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will invest $1 billion in upstart electric car company Lucid Motors. Lucid hopes to launch a Tesla-fighting luxury sedan called the Air by 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
lyft self driving cars california glowstache
Cars

Lyft offers some fun stats to celebrate its 1 billionth ridesharing journey

Lyft cars have made a billion journeys since its ridesharing service launched six years ago. Announcing the milestone on Tuesday, September 18, the company revealed a few fun stats about its rides so far.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nisssan Kicks
Cars

Nissan will invite Google into its cars’ dashboards starting in 2021

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has joined forces with Google to develop a brand-new infotainment system. Scheduled to launch in 2021, the yet-unnamed software will boast navigation via Google Maps over-the-air software updates.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Abigail Bassett, Miles Branman
2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante
Product Review

Aston’s stunning DB11 V8 Volante proves exotic cars aren't just about lap times

With the DB11 Volante, Aston Martin’s marriage of luxury and performance is perhaps at its best, offering hustle that doesn’t feel rushed and refinement with emotion still intact.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Volkswagen I.D. Cargo concept
Cars

Volkswagen shows us the workaholic side of its modern-day classic van

The Volkswagen I.D. Cargo concept is an electric, connected delivery van based on the I.D. Buzz concept from 2017. It boasts up to 350 miles of range and cool features like solar panels on the roof and a 230-volt outlet for power tools.
Posted By Ronan Glon