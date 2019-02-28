Digital Trends
Is the Nissan IMQ concept eye candy, or a preview of a Leaf-based SUV?

Ronan Glon
By
Nissan IMQ concept

We’ve heard rumors of a Nissan Leaf-based crossover since the original version of the electric hatchback made its global debut in 2010. They haven’t materialized yet, surprisingly, but the Japanese firm will travel to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a concept named IMQ that could finally give us a glimpse at the long-awaited model.

The name announces Nissan’s next concept is the latest in a series of futuristic, battery-powered models that includes the IMX introduced at last year’s Geneva show, and the IMS we saw during the 2019 Detroit show. The teaser sketch released by the brand makes the design study look more like a Hot Wheels car you’d find in a kid’s toy chest than anything else. All it confirms is that stylists have given it a sporty, rugged look.

The IMQ is “an all-new vehicle that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” according to a statement released by the firm. We know it’s electric, and it’s reasonable to assume it packs state-of-the-art connectivity features, as well as forward-thinking technology that allows for semi-autonomous driving. Nissan has clearly announced its plans to make self-driving cars a reality, and to launch additional electric models.

If the IMQ is indeed based on the Leaf, engineers have two powertrains to choose from. In its most basic configuration, the Leaf comes with a 40-kWh, lithium-ion battery pack that provides up to 150 miles of range. The standard model offers 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Unveiled at CES 2019, the more expensive Leaf e+ can drive for up to 226 miles on a single charge thanks to a bigger, 62-kWh battery. It’s quicker, too; its motor zaps the front wheels with 214 hp and 250 lb-ft. of torque.

SUVs and crossovers are heavier and less aerodynamic than hatchbacks by design, so the IMQ may not match the Leaf’s range figures.

Car companies often design and build concepts just to turn heads on the auto show circuit, but the IMQ could be more than eye candy. Nissan hinted it’s a model we may see in its showrooms sooner or later. It ambiguously wrote that its design study “gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway.” We’ll find out more about on March 5 when the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.

