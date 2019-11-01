Cars

You can now use AR on your phone to explore the Bentley you can’t afford

By
1 of 10
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar
2020 bentley flying spur augmented reality app for ios and android ar

With prices well into six figures, most people can’t afford a Bentley. But the British automaker has developed a way for those who aren’t part of the 1% to experience its luxury cars. Bentley created an augmented reality (AR) app for its EXP 100 GT concept, and now it’s done the same for the 2020 Flying Spur sedan.

Available for iOS and Android, the app lets users of the Flying Spur, Bentley’s newest production model. Users can do a virtual walk-around of the car, as well as climb in and take a virtual test drive. In addition to displaying a full-size car, the app can shrink it down to a tabletop-sized model, according to Bentley.

Bentley owners can personalize their cars through a myriad combination of colors and trim materials, but Bentley has narrowed it down to two options for the app. The “Luxury” specification has a Meteor (gray) exterior, with an interior finished in Brunel and Linen leather.  The “Performance” specification has an Extreme Silver exterior with Beluga (as in the caviar) leather and Hotspur (red) accent stitching. This version also gets Bentley’s new “Blackline Specification,” with black exterior trim.

Both versions of the car have a rear-seat entertainment system and the Bentley Rotating Display, which switches between a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a set of three dials, and a blank wood panel at the push of a button. It’s a pretty effective (albeit expensive) way to digitally detox.

The 2020 Flying Spur is based on the underpinnings of the latest Bentley Continental GT, so you get both limousine-like luxury and sports car performance. Under the Flying Spur’s massive hood sits a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12, making 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. That titanic force is channeled to all four wheels through an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission. Despite weighing around 5,500 pounds, Bentley claims the Flying Spur will do zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 207 mph. That’s faster than an Aston Martin Vantage.

Bentley is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, but that doesn’t mean this automaker is stuck in the past. AR apps aren’t the only tech Bentley is working with. Bentley plans to add a hybrid powertrain to every model by 2023, and has already started by releasing a plug-in hybrid Bentayga SUV. The hybrids will be followed by the first all-electric Bentley in 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple AirPods Pro: Everything you need to know

apple airpods 3 news pro

Best iPhone: Which Apple smartphone should you buy in 2019?

iPhone 11

Google Stadia vs. Shadow: Which streaming service should you choose?

google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia

Solar-powered Lightyear One claims to break new ground in aerodynamics

solar powered lightyear one claims to be worlds most aerodynamic five seat car

Ford Sync 4 lets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto users cut the cord

2019 Ford Edge ST

Ford vehicles will get over-the-air software updates beginning in 2020

MIT’s shadow-watching tech could let autonomous cars see around corners