Share

If you made some money off the Uber IPO and are looking for a fancy new car to get driven around in, a redesigned version of the Bentley Flying Spur is on the way. Bentley won’t fully reveal the new luxury sedan until June 11. But since, as with the previous-generation Flying Spur, the new model will be based on the Bentley Continental GT, we already know some of the details.

Images of a lightly camouflaged Flying Spur show more aggressive styling than its predecessor, with a massive grille that will surely collect its share of bugs. Under the skin, the Flying Spur will ride on the same platform as the Continental GT, meaning it should be a lot lighter than the outgoing model. A big sedan like this will never be confused with an Alfa Romeo 4C, however.

Engine options will likely mirror those of the Continental GT, meaning a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 or a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. In the Continental GT, the W12 makes 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, while the V8 makes 542 hp and 568 lb-ft. Bentley confirmed standard all-wheel drive, as in the Continental GT. The all-wheel drive system defaults to rear-wheel drive until extra traction is needed, which should give the Flying Spur livelier handling.

The Flying Spur will get the Bentley Dynamic Ride system used in the Continental GT and the Bentayga SUV. It uses a 48-volt electrical system and electronic actuators to actively tug at the body under cornering, improving handling with resorting to super-firm dampers, which would compromise ride quality. The Flying Spur will also be the first Bentley with all-wheel steering. The system steers the rear wheels in the same direction as the fronts at high speeds to increase stability, and in the opposite direction of the fronts at low speeds to make the big sedan more maneuverable.

Full details on the new Bentley Flying Spur will be revealed June 11. Pricing will be revealed closer to the car’s launch, but expect it to be well into the six-figure range. The Flying Spur will compete with the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Bentley sibling Audi’s A8 for the title of ultimate boardroom barge.