The Honda Insight was one of the original hybrids, and the name was revived during the 2019 model year for a new hybrid sedan based on the Civic. Today’s Insight is radically different from the two generations that preceded it. While those cars tried to be different, the current Insight aims to be a practical car that just happens to be a hybrid. For its sophomore year, the current-generation Insight carries forward without any major changes.

The Insight uses the same basic body shell as the Honda Civic sedan, but with changes to accommodate the hybrid powertrain and to give the hybrid a unique identity. Only the roof and rear quarter panels carry over from the Civic, according to Honda.

No mechanical changes were made for the 2020 model year. The Insight uses a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine paired with Honda’s hybrid system, which eschews a conventional transmission. The gasoline engine acts as a generator most of the time, with an electric motor driving the front wheels. In certain situations, the gasoline engine will also connect directly to the wheels and, like most modern hybrids, the Insight is capable of limited all-electric running.

The Insight is rated at 151 horsepower and 197 pound-feet of torque, giving it more power than the rival Toyota Corolla Hybrid. The Honda has a maximum EPA fuel-economy rating of 52 mpg combined (55 mpg city, 49 mpg highway) in LX and EX trim levels, giving it an advantage over the Toyota in the combined and city categories. However, the Insight Touring model dips to 48 mpg combined (51 mpg city, 45 mpg highway). These figures carry over from the 2019 model year.

The Insight comes standard with LED headlights and the Honda Sensing suite of driver aids, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and road departure mitigation. But if you want Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you’ll have to upgrade from the base LX trim level to the midrange EX. The top Touring trim level adds leather upholstery, a power driver’s seat, navigation, and dual-zone climate control, among other features.

The 2020 Honda Insight is on sale now. Pricing starts at $23,860 for the base LX trim level, rising to $25,240 for the EX. The top Touring trim level starts at $29,270. Those prices represent increases of $135, $245, and $285 for the LX, EX, and Touring, respectively, and are partially the result of Honda increasing the mandatory destination charge from $895 to $930 for 2020. The Insight is assembled in Greensburg, Indiana, while its hybrid powertrain is built in Ohio.

The most expensive cars in the world
the history of abs brakes from airplanes to cars 1971 chrysler imperial 1
Cars

ABS brakes helped airlines make more money before they helped you stop

ABS -- a technology that prevents cars from skidding under heavy braking -- has been around since the 1950s, when it was first applied to airplanes. Chrysler and Bendix jointly get credit for developing four-wheel electronic ABS in 1971.
Posted By Ronan Glon
alexa and google compatible juiceplan simplifies ev charging at home juicebox pro 40 residential charger 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens home EV chargers

Amazon cut the prices on ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) home chargers to help plug-in vehicle drivers recharge their car batteries much faster than plugging into a regular home electrical outlet.
Posted By Bruce Brown
the rev 1 delivery robot is fast enough to hit bike lane
Cars

The Rev-1 delivery robot is fast enough to hit the bike lane

Tootling into view is yet another wheel-based delivery robot, this one from U.S. startup Refraction A.I. The Rev-1 is designed for last-mile deliveries and is said to be faster and cheaper than many of its rivals.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ford backed argo begins testing third generation self driving prototype ai fusion detroit
Cars

Volkswagen and Ford confirm partnership on electric cars, autonomous driving

Volkswagen and Ford have confirmed a major tech-sharing deal. It will give Ford access to VW's MEB platform, which will underpin many of the German automaker's future electric cars. The Ford MEB electric car launches in 2023.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 buick enclave with sport touring package
Cars

2020 Buick Enclave three-row crossover will give you a back massage

The 2020 Buick Enclave gets a number of small updates, including massaging front seats and a new infotainment system compatible with SiriusXM's 360L streaming service. The updated Buick Enclave goes on sale later this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
garmin dash cam 55 001
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal dishes 15% discount on the Garmin Dash Cam 55

Amazon Prime Day 2019 promises great discounts on lots of items. Aside from the usual gadgets and appliances, deals for the Garmin Dash Cam 55 and other automotive tech products are also popping up.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
10 craziest technologies banned f1 m142903
Cars

10 crazy technologies and innovations banned from Formula One

Formula One prides itself on being at the pinnacle of racing technology, but that means teams sometimes push things over the edge. Here are 10 examples of tech that was banned from Formula One.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Fiat 500 Abarth
Cars

Fiat wants to transform the cheeky 500 city car into an urban Tesla

Fiat is finally preparing a new 500. Scheduled to make its debut in early 2020, the retro-chic city car will go electric in part to comply with looming emissions regulations.
Posted By Ronan Glon
selectable drive modes turn your car from commuter to racer driving 1
Cars

How selectable driving modes are able to turn your car from Dr Jekyll to Mr Hyde

If you don’t have unlimited cash to spend on buying a whole stable of cars to fit every need and occasion, you’re going to need your current car to fill multiple roles.
Posted By Chris Teague
awesome tech you cant buy yet moment air drone feat
Cars

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Drone lens, laser synth, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2020 lincoln navigator gets phone as key tech
Cars

You can unlock Lincoln’s massive 2020 Navigator with your phone

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator adds a phone-as-key feature that lets the driver use a smartphone in place of a traditional key fob. Other changes for 2020 include more standard convenience features, and some new trim packages.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best car amazon prime day deals 61jxzyj5qvl sl1500
Cars

Best automotive deals for Amazon Prime Day

Christmas in July has arrived again with Prime Day 2019, and we're here to be your Santa Claus for all things car tech. We scoured through all the best deals for this non-bank holiday to find you the very best swag to keep your ride on the…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
prime day dash cams aukey cam deal
Cars

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on dashboard cameras for your car

The dash cam market grows annually, so these devices are rarely on sale. Prime Day 2019 is a stellar opportunity to modernize your car, keep yourself safe behind the wheel, and possibly capture something hilarious on film.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waze now tells you the cost of toll roads along your route app
Cars

Waze now tells you the cost of toll roads along your route

Navigation app Waze now tells you how much you'll be paying for toll roads, should you decide to take them. Enter your route and the app will display the various tolls you'll be paying on that particular trip.
Posted By Trevor Mogg