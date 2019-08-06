Share

Audi Sport is preparing a major lineup expansion that calls for the launch of six new or redesigned models. Automakers normally take years to release six cars, but Audi’s go-fast division plans to unveil all of them within the next four months. Impossible? Don’t bet against it. The company released a dark teaser image to announce the newcomers without fully revealing their identities.

While we can’t ask Audi to turn the lights on, take another photo, and send it over, we can speculate about what the brand plans to launch by the end of 2019. At the bottom end of the range, the RS Q3 will return for a second generation and be available in two body styles. The first will be a sportier version of the regular Q3, while the second will be based on the more stylish Q3 Sportback that was introduced online recently.

Technical specifications weren’t included with Audi’s teaser image. The first-generation RS Q3 — which was Audi Sport’s first SUV — borrowed the turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder from the RS3, and road testers agreed it was better for it. The five-cylinder gave it a tremendous amount of character while delivering head-spinning performance. The engine is still in production, so time will tell whether it makes a comeback, or if Audi takes the downsizing route.

The entire A4 range recently went under the knife, with all variants receiving a new-look design, improved engines, and additional tech features. The RS4 hasn’t benefited from the improvements yet, but we think it’s one of the cars shown in Audi’s teaser image. Don’t get too excited, though: Audi has a long history of not selling its high-performance wagons in the United States, and the updated RS4 will join its catalog of family-friendly, high-horsepower forbidden fruits.

The next-generation RS6 will also break cover before the end of 2019. It will be a much spicier evolution of the A6 Avant wagon not sold in the United States. One we’re certainly getting, however, is the second-generation RS7 that will share many powertrain parts with the RS6. And, last but not least, the Q8 will get an RS-badged sibling positioned as Audi’s most powerful (and most expensive) SUV.

We’ll bring you details about the new additions to the Audi Sport range as they break cover. While nothing is official yet, we expect to see the first ones in the metal for the first time during the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show in September. When the six cars are on the market, Audi Sport will be free to focus all of its attention on turning the stunning E-Tron GT concept unveiled in 2018 into a series-produced electric sports sedan with a need for speed.