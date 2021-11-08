Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment just released a Back 4 Blood road map of updates slated for later this year and into the next. The publisher tweeted out these end-of-year plans for the zombie multiplayer, with small details on soon-to-come features and content.

This month’s updates mostly include quality-of-life improvements and major bug fixes. December introduces fresh features like supply lines, a Ridden Practice area, and a solo offline mode with campaign progression. This winter update also incorporates new card types and cards into the game’s card system, which should mix up the meta as it is now.

Cleaners, the future is lookin' bright! Here's a roadmap of what's to come for Fort Hope. #Back4Blood @back4blood pic.twitter.com/0Tp82lCcV8 — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) November 8, 2021

Next year apparently adds even more content and cosmetics like a new difficulty level, player and corruption cards, and melee updates. A new co-op mode is also on the way, which could mean players get a much-requested split-screen co-op playing option. Turtle Rock Studios’ road map only offers an outline of the developer’s plans rather than specific information. However, players should expect to hear more in the next couple of weeks.

The developers also announced an “annual pass” that offers expansions on Back 4 Blood’s story. These extend beyond the four existing acts and kick off with the first expansion called Tunnels of Terror. All three expansions release sometime in 2022, though the developer hasn’t specified exact dates. New playable Cleaners and Ridden should also arrive with the 2022 update, along with weapons, cards, and exclusive skins.

Back 4 Blood is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It just released last month. Newbies can check out our Back 4 Blood beginner’s guide for tips on how to join the fight against the undead before the first update comes later this month.

