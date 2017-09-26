Plug that phone in while you navigate: Our 10 favorite iPhone car chargers

There’s no reason your traffic-laden commute to work can’t double as the perfect time to charge your Apple device. Although there are plenty of car chargers with Lightning connectors out there that are capable of getting the job done, only a select few deserve your attention and hard-earned money. Some may tout a lightweight design or additional USB ports, while others are compact and attempt to save space, but nearly all of them provide a quick and convenient solution for charging your smartphone via the 12-volt socket — aka the circular cigarette lighter — housed within your vehicle’s dashboard or main interface. Below are a few of our current favorites.

iOttie Rapid Volt Dual Port USB Car Charger MFi Certified: No

Length: N/A

Warranty: None

Price: $12 iOttie’s car charger doesn’t include a USB cable, but it makes up for it by having two USB ports (each charging at 2.5Amp / 12.5-Watt each port). Not only can you charge multiple devices at once when you’re on the road, but the green halo glows to indicate the charger is on and working. When your device is at 100-percent capacity, the Rapid Volt’s ‘Smart Charge’ technology stops charging to avoid premature battery wear. Buy one now from: Amazon

PowerBear Car Charger MFi Certified: Yes

Length: 3 feet

Warranty: 24 months

Price: $22 PowerBear’s offering is another charger that comes with a built-in Lightning cable and also has two extra USB ports for charging other devices simultaneously. The charger will adjust to the connected device to charge it as quickly as possible. Unlike the Shine Future charger, it is smaller, but depending on where your car’s 12V socket is, the USB ports and cable may be harder to access or, at the very least, the cable will be bent in an uncomfortable-looking direction. Should anything happen to the charger, it’s covered by a 2-year warranty, so you can reach out to PowerBear to get a replacement. Buy one now from: Amazon

E. T. Pocket Car Charger MFi Certified: No

Length: 3 feet

Warranty: Limited

Price: $13 The car charger from E. T. Pocket features a retractable Lightning cable that puts out 1.2 Amps. It also comes equipped with one additional USB port in case you need it, and that’s really all this particular charger has to offer. Its design is straightforward and easy to use, which may be exactly what you want from a car charger. Buy one now from: Amazon

Anker PowerDrive Car Charger MFi Certified: Yes

Length: 3 feet

Warranty: 18 months

Price: $14 If you don’t care about extra USB ports or the ability to retract the cable, and just want a charger with one use, Anker’s car charger is the way to go. It just has the one, 3-foot Lightning cable built-in to it and, overall, it may be one of the smallest products on this list. Anker notes that its charger isn’t compatible with Lifeproof or Otterbox iPhone 6 cases, so if you prefer cases from those manufacturers, this charger may not be for you. On a more positive note, though, it is backed by an 18-month warranty. Buy one now from: Amazon