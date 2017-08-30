What’s in a name? Confederate Motors to close, reopen as Curtiss Motorcycles

Why it matters to you The last bike left before Confederate Motors closes is likely to become a collector's item.

The company name no longer works so the company will close. Birmingham, Alabama-based Confederate Motors is going out of business, reports Asphalt and Rubber. After an undisclosed dark period, a new company called Curtiss Motorcycles will introduce high-performance electric motorcycles.

Founded in 1991 by attorney H. Matthew Chambers, Confederate Motors is today, and soon will have been, a boutique motorcycle company known for extremely high-powered, big V-twin motorcycles. The official Confederate Motors closing will occur when the single last remaining P51 Combat Fighter is sold.

According to Asphalt and Rubber, Chambers told the Los Angeles Times the Confederate name had become a political liability. “I think we lost a lot a business with that name,” Chambers said. “We’ve missed out on branding opportunities. So, it’s time to retire it.”

The remaining P51 Combat Fighter is the Black edition. All Blonde editions have already sold.

The P51 is made entirely made from carved solid billet blocks of military-grade aluminum for robustness and fatigue-resistance. The bike’s 7-inch frame backbone also serves as the fuel tank with a 3.75-gallon capacity.

Powered by a 132-cubic inch (2,163cc) 56-degree air cooled V-twin engine, the P51 produces 145 hp at 5,100 RPM and 160 pound-feet of torque at mind-boggling low 2,000 RPM.

The rated 160 mph top speed was proved earlier in August when, according to Confederate’s website, the P51 ran 164.93 mph on “very slippery salt.”

The P51 uses adjustable monoshocks front and rear, double wishbone in front and cantilevered in the rear.

Weighing in at 560 pounds with fuel and fluids, the P51 has a 62.5-inch wheelbase and 29.5-inch seat height. There’s a 19-inch carbon front wheel with a 120/70XR19 tire and a 17-inch carbon disc rear wheel wearing a 240/45XR17 tire.