EV drivers are not going back to gas cars, global survey says

Nearly all current owners of electric vehicles are either satisfied or very satisfied with the experience, and 92% of them plan to buy another EV, according to a survey by the Global EV Drivers Alliance.

The survey of 23,000 EV drivers worldwide found that only of 1% would return to a petrol or diesel car, while 4% would opt for a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), if they had to replace their car.

“These results confirm that EV drivers are highly satisfied with their choice, and that reports of declining EV popularity are greatly exaggerated,” says Petter Haugneland, assistant secretary general of The Norwegian EV Association.

Global EV sales, including hybrids and PHEVs, are expected to reach 16.26 million in 2024, a 25% increase from 2023, according to research firm TrendForce.

The survey also revealed that the top motivation of EV buyers, beyond environmental concerns, is that EVs have lower operating costs.

“This should serve as an eye-opener for policymakers worldwide,” says Ellen Hiep, board member of the Dutch Electric Vehicle Drivers Association. “While a vibrant electric vehicle market is crucial for reducing climate emissions from road transport, achieving this goal hinges on making EVs an even more affordable option for all.”

In the U.S., the incoming Trump administration plans to end the current $7,500 federal tax credit on the purchase or lease of an EV.

According to a J.D. Powers study, incentives have played a critical role in consumer decisions: Among premium brand EV owners, 64% say that incentives were a primary driver of their decision to purchase or lease their EV. Among mass market EV owners, 49% selected their vehicle based on tax credits and incentives.

Incentive programs were cited as the top reason for purchase among 81% of Volkswagen buyers, 77% of Chevrolet buyers, and 72% of Tesla buyers. By contrast, only 32% of Hyundai buyers, 24% of Kia buyers, and 21% of Toyota buyers said incentives were a primary reason for their vehicle selection.

