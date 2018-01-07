Waymo, Lyft, and all the self-driving car companies at CES 2018

From Mazda to Maserati, every major car manufacturer is up to its lug nuts in R&D aimed at self-driving cars. But it’s not just carmakers that want your hands off the wheel; there are literally dozens of technology companies big and small that have designs on the drive as well. Will Detroit get there before Silicon Valley?

At CES 2018, car and gadget makers alike are showing off their wares and demonstrating the autonomous cars of the future. We set out to create a comprehensive who’s who of the space to show the breadth and scope of what’s happening — but it’s simply impossible.

For example, there must be a dozen companies showing off Lidar systems – those are the eyeballs for cars that let them drive themselves. A group called 6th wants to make Lidar systems for motorcycles, Benewake plans to make solid-state lidar detectors with fewer moving parts, and TriLumina makes “3D solid-state lidar,” which probably is an improvement over non-3D, non-solid state systems, but we’ll be damned if know just how.

Then there’s a fleet of companies with new interfaces to facilitate how you interact with your car (human-machine interaction, or HMI – because, of course, there’s an acronym), as well as a small armada working on automotive-grade Linux, which pretty much everyone seems to think is going to be at the heart of every self-driving vehicle someday. Sorry, Windows.

Anyway, here’s a sorta-maybe comprehensive look at who’s who in this brave new world.