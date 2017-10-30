Ferrari FXX K Evo is the ultimate version of the automaker’s ultimate supercar

Why it matters to you Ferrari keeps finding ways to increase the performance of this thoroughbred stallion.

Ferrari doesn’t know when to stop. Along with the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder, the Ferrari LaFerrari was part of the “holy trinity” that marked the first wave of hybrid supercars. Then Ferrari turned the LaFerrari into the hardcore FXX K, a track car that wasn’t even street legal. You’d think that would be good enough for the boys and girls in Maranello, but no.

The Ferrari FXX K Evo is, as the name suggests, an evolved version of the FXX K, with even greater performance capabilities. Ferrari will build a limited run, and allow existing FXX K owners to upgrade their cars to Evo spec. The FXX K Evo is the latest in Ferrari’s line of XX track cars, which began with the Enzo-based FXX in 2005.

The original FXX K’s aerodynamic aids were among the most advanced ever put on a car, but over a year of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations and wind tunnel testing allowed Ferrari to make some improvements. As always with high-performance cars, the goal was grip-enhancing downforce. The Evo generates 23 percent more downforce than the standard FXX K, and 75 percent more than the LaFerrari on which it’s based.

The improved performance is thanks in part to a reshaping of the front and rear bumpers. The FXX K Evo also boasts a massive rear wing in place of the more unorthodox vertical pylons used in the standard FXX K. The wing is supported by a fin that runs along the spine of car, giving the Evo an even more menacing look. Besides the aero upgrades, Ferrari tweaked the suspension, added a new steering wheel, and installed a larger screen for the rearview camera.

Like the standard FXX K, the Evo uses a tuned version of the LaFerrari’s hybrid powertrain. A 6.3-liter V12 and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission get electric assist, with electricity harvested under braking. This setup was already good for 1,035 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque, so more power wasn’t really needed.

The FXX K Evo can’t be driven on the road, but it’s not homologated for any particular race series either. Instead, Ferrari will ship the cars to tracks of the owners’ choosing under its Corse Clienti program. Ferrari claims the XX cars are used for development purposes, but in reality it’s likely more about a bunch of rich people having fun with some very fast cars.