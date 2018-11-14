Digital Trends
Cars

Ford teams up with Walmart to study consumer response to autonomous delivery

Bruce Brown
By

Ford has announced a new partnership with Walmart to study how consumers want to use robotic delivery services, according to The Detroit News.

Automobile manufacturers including Ford face significant challenges as they respond to a shift from predominantly individual-owned vehicles to mobility as a service. In a similar tidal change, grocery and big-box stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Target, and Kohls are working proactivity to figure out the services, delivery systems, and anything else they can use to respond to Amazon’s growing competitive threat for all things retail.

Ford executive and personnel from Argo A.I., Ford’s autonomous vehicle software builder, will report this week on progress with self-driving cars including the company’s current implementation plans, and extending to 2021.

The focus of Ford’s partnership with Walmart will be consumer research, not building and dispatching driverless delivery trucks and buggies. Against the background of tight budgets, cost-cutting, and financial restructuring in a changing industry, automotive companies aren’t in a position to invest in new technologies and wait for consumers to catch up.

The more that stakeholders in self-driving delivery services can learn about what consumers want, the smarter their autonomous investment will appear later on.

“Like us, Walmart believes that self-driving vehicles have an important role to play in the future of delivery, and that true success comes from first learning how individuals want to use them in their daily lives,” said Brian Wolf, Ford’s autonomous vehicle business lead, in a statement released by Ford. “Together, we’ll be gathering crucial data about consumer preferences and learning the best way we can conveniently connect people with the goods they need.”

Last year Ford partnered with Domino’s Pizza in a similar but likely smaller study in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The purpose of the Domino’s research was to measure customer reactions to pizzas delivered by an apparently driverless car.

Argo A.I. must be on a good track with its autonomous vehicle software system. The Detroit News reported earlier this week that Volkswagen AG might invest upward of $1 billion in the company. Last year Ford bought a majority position in Argo A.I. for $1 billion.  Talk of a joint venture or collaboration between Ford and Volkswagen points to the potential cost savings that can be achieved by developing autonomous vehicle technology jointly.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Jaguar F-Type rally car
Cars

Jaguar’s rally-ready F-Type roadster is happiest off the pavement

Jaguar is celebrating the XK120's 70th birthday by turning the F-Type roadster into a rally warrior. Built to FIA specifications, the model receives suspension and braking upgrades plus a full roll cage to protect the occupants.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lyft self driving cars california glowstache
Mobile

Lyft’s new rewards program promises ride discounts and comfier cars

If you're always hopping in and out of a Lyft car, then you'll be pleased to hear that the ridesharing service is about to launch a rewards program. Perks include discounts on future trips and upgrades to comfier cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

Study suggests autonomous cars could become red-light districts on wheels

Fully autonomous cars can change the way we commute, but they can also have a far-reaching impact on the tourism industry. Two researchers published a study that outlines how self-driving technology could create a new dimension in tourism.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple siri vw car net setup 2018 tiguan sel premium 6967
Cars

VW will use Siri as the designated driver for its connected car party

Volkswagen of America added Apple's Siri to help drivers control and interact with their cars. Owners can customize voice commands to tell Siri to change access settings such as interior climate, vehicle lock status, and fuel checks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ford Bronco leak
Cars

Meet the born-again Ford Bronco that will soothe your ’90s nostalgia

Ford has confirmed it will bring the Bronco back to American showrooms in a few short years. While it's still very much a work in progress, this is what we expect from the Blue Oval's born-again off-roader.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo will launch its commercial autonomous ridesharing service in December

Waymo will launch a commercial ridesharing service using self-driving cars in December, according to a new report. As previously discussed by Waymo, the service will operate in specific areas around Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ferrari F40 Tribute
Cars

Quick! Someone petition Ferrari to make this luscious tribute to the F40

Ferrari looks toward the future as it designs hypercars like the LaFerrari. Designer Samir Sadikhov turned his eye toward the past to create a modern interpretation of the 1987 F40 without venturing into full retro territory.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW 3 Series
Cars

BMW’s 2020 M340i will show off mix of tech and luxury at the Los Angeles show

The 2020 3 Series represents the seventh generation of BMW's bread-and-butter luxury sedan. Where previous generations emphasized the driving experience, the 2020 3 Series focuses more on tech than ever before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel
Cars

Where are you going this weekend? These 5 off-road vehicles say 'anywhere'

The body-on-frame SUV is going extinct, but there are still several options for buyers looking to skip the asphalt. To help you sort the good from the bad, we've rounded up the best off-roaders currently available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Rolls-Royce Sweptail
Cars

From Rolls-Royce to Lamborghini, these are the most expensive cars in the world

If you recently discovered an oil reserve in your backyard, you probably have some extra cash to spend. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up the most expensive cars in the world.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
limes first carsharing service motors into seattle this week limepod
Cars

Lime’s first carsharing service motors into Seattle this week

Lime may be better known for its app-based bike and scooter rental services, but in Seattle, Washington this week it's launching its very first carsharing service, similar to Car2go and Zipcar.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque wire sculpture
Cars

Land Rover shows its artsy side by previewing the 2020 Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover made life-sized wire sculptures to preview the 2020 Range Rover Evoque. The all-new SUV will make its debut during a private event held in London on November 22, and deliveries will begin in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
bosli headlights four colors all conditions boslla bullet mode 2
Deals

These headlights have 4 color settings to help save lives under all conditions

Boslla headlights are an easy-to-install solution to achieve all-weather lighting for your vehicle. After a quick ten-minute install, these lights have up to four settings to get you through anything.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
zf drone delivery factories germany 2018 11 09 pi drohne transport fn 1 press teaser
Cars

Car parts maker ZF is using drones to deliver components to its factories

ZF recently became the first entity in Germany to receive approval to use drones to deliver spare parts, and the company now uses them to deliver parts from its central warehouses to its workshops.
Posted By AJ Dellinger